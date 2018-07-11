3BL franchisee team, Delhi Hoopers, to represent India for the first time at the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Masters in Utsunomiya, Japan on 28th and 29th of July

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 44 // 11 Jul 2018, 20:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Delhi, 11th July 2018: After becoming the champion team in the third round of the only FIBArecognized league in India, 3x3 Pro Basketball League (3BL), Delhi Hoopers will be the first Indian team to represent at an international 3x3 basketball platform for the first time, at the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Masters in Utsunomiya, Japan on 28th and 29th July 2018.

With 3BL being the introduction of the modern 3x3 form of basketball in India, this achievement is a basketball milestone for the country. Competing against the best international teams will be a big leap for Indian basketball players.

The stars of the winning teams, Inderbir Singh Gill and Kiran Shastri played remarkably well in all the rounds, including the third round. The World Tour leg in Japan is the Utsunomiya World Tour Masters, which could also give the participants a chance to be qualified for the World Tour Finals 2018 in Beijing, China based on their performance in Japan.

Rohit Bakshi, League Commissioner, 3BL - 3x3 Pro Basketball League said, “We are amazed by all the teams’ performances so far this season. Being a basketball enthusiast myself, I am proud to send Delhi Hoopers to World Tour Masters in Utsunomiya. Team will aim for the Champion trophy, which is one of the biggest milestones for Indian Basketball and the ticket to World Tour Final in China. We can’t wait to witness India’s gameplay in Japan.”

Vivek Krishna, Entertainment Director, 3BL said, “3x3 basketball in India has kept getting bigger and better since the time we began the season in June. An international stage will give huge opportunities to the Delhi Hoopers team, and we are excited to see how well they play in Japan.”

3X3 basketball is a shortened variant of the widely followed 5X5 format, with just half the basketball court and a hasty 10 minutes of gameplay. A team of 4 will have 3 players constantly on the court with 1 rolling substitute. This is its inaugural season in India, with an introduction of 12 teams – Delhi Hoopers, Chandigarh Beasts, Jaipur Regals, Aizawl Legends, Kolkata Warriors, Ahmedabad Wingers, Bangalore Machas, Goa Snipers, Kochi Knights, Hyderabad Ballers, Chennai Icons and Mumbai Hustlers. The league will further continue in Chennai, Bangalore and Mumbai up to 26th August 2018.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics have recognized 3x3 Basketball as a medal sport. Moreover, 3x3 basketball has seen its growth and success across 144 countries, making it one of the fastest growing modern team sports in the world. India has recently joined the movement and this marks a historic moment as an Indian 3x3 basketball team participates in the FIBA 3x3 World Tour.

The first time ever India will be hosting the World Tour, organised and marketed by YKBK Enterprise Private Limited.

About YKBK Enterprise: YKBK Enterprise Pvt Ltd, has the exclusive rights from International Basketball Federation (FIBA) to create and implement an International 3x3 Professional Basketball League in the Indian Sub-Continent. As a socially conscious 3x3 Professional Basketball League, YKBK Enterprise Private Limited strives to create a platform for aspiring players from all walks of life.

About 3BL: 3x3 Basketball is a 10-minute high-speed basketball game and it officially became an Olympic sport in June 2017. It will be introduced in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and 2022 Birmingham Common Wealth Games. The inaugural season of 3BL in India, featuring 12 teams with international and Indian sensations. The league winners will get to represent India at the FIBA World Tour Masters in Japan and India.

Media Contacts MSL: Aziz Khan | +91 9869692946 aziz.khan@mslgroup.com