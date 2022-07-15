“The snarky headline would be 'League's 19th-best team gets league's 19th-best player” - Nick Wright believes 3x All-Star joining the New York Knicks wouldn’t be a "needle-moving" deal

As the New York Knicks prepare for next season after missing the playoffs, some fans want them to make a substantial move. While the team acquired Jalen Brunson in free agency, the belief is that they still need another significant action.

One potential acquisition gaining steam is trading for three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell. The Utah Jazz guard is reportedly on the market, and New York is interested in him.

While some Knicks fans want the team to acquire Mitchell, others do not think it is the right move. One analyst also believes that adding Mitchell is not the move New York needs to make.

Nick Wright believes that trading for Mitchell is not a "needle-moving" need for the Knicks. During "The Herd With Colin Cowherd," Wright explained why he doesn't think the move will matter despite understanding it.

"How much does, "Oh, we're no longer the laughing stock," how much does that get you and is it worth it? Remember, Knicks' picks are not Warriors' picks. Knicks' picks down the road are really valuable, because you're the Knicks. So, I don't know. I understand why they want to do it, and I get, you know, Donovan's dad works for the Mets and he's from the area."

Wanting to bring players "home" is not unheard of in professional sports, as hometown fans tend to love the move. Still, Wright is not high on the Knicks trading for Mitchell because of how much it helps the team.

"To me, the snarky headline would be, "League's 19th-best team gets league's 19th-best player." Like, I'm not sure if that's a huge needle-mover in the macro."

Given the consolidation of talent among the NBA's top teams, Mitchell may not be enough to help the Knicks.

Still, New York could be headed in the right direction by adding Mitchell.

Donovan Mitchell could be the missing piece for a New York Knicks rebuild

After a disappointing finish last season, Donovan Mitchell could lead a revamped Knicks team.

While the Knicks made the playoffs in 2021, their disappointing 37-45 finish last season has many wondering what is next. During the offseason, New York has unloaded older players and started a semi-rebuild.

Donovan Mitchell could fit on a younger Knicks roster preparing for a big run.

Mitchell, Jalen Brunson and whoever is left after the trade would go to the Knicks with a young core over the next few years.

