3x3 Basketball League To Begin In Delhi/NCR From June 9

The league to witness marquee players like Palpreet Singh Brar & international basketball sensations like Inderbir Singh Gill, Leandro Souza

Delhi, June 6, 2018: The fastest growing urban team sport in the world, 3x3 Basketball comes to India for the first time with 3BL – 3x3 Pro Basketball League. The six-city multi-tour league to begin from Delhi on 9th & 10th June 2018. The first-ever FIBA recognized basketball league in India will see basketball sensations like players like Amjyot Singh, Palpreet Singh Brar and international basketball sensations like Inderbir Singh Gill, Leandro Sauza Lima and more.

The league also announced the fixtures and the teams for the season in the presence of Shri Manoj Tiwari, Member of the India Parliament for North East Delhi who was part of the monumental announcement. The league is all set to kick-off from Delhi in The Great India Place - Noida on 9 & 10 June 2018.

The fastest growing urban team sport in the world, 3x3 Basketball is a shorter format, high-speed version of 5x5 Basketball. It has been recognized as an Olympic sport and will be introduced at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The inaugural season of 3BL in India will feature 12 teams – Delhi Hoopers, Chandigarh Beasts, Jaipur Regals, Aizawl Legends, Kolkata Warriors, Ahmedabad Wingers, Bangalore Machas, Goa Snipers, Kochi Knights, Hyderabad Ballers, Chennai Icons and Mumbai Hustlers.

The matches will be played over six rounds in Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Chennai and Aizawl from 9th June 2018 to 26th August 2018. The winners of the tournament(s) will get to represent India at the FIBA World Tour(s).

Rohit Bakshi, League Commissioner, 3BL - 3x3 Pro Basketball League said, “Bringing 3x3 Basketball to India has been more of an opportunity than a challenge and I believe there are immense talent and potential in the country that is yet to be tapped. We are here to provide a platform and make it larger than life and I am glad to get support from various influencers on this journey and I am confident that India will witness even more basketball stars in the coming years.”

Sudhir Vashist, Chief of Marketing & Business Development, 3BL said, “Our aim is to create a new fan base for basketball in India by promoting the 3x3 Basketball across level and through wider outreach plans for viewers and players both. It is definitely going to be a very appealing sport for both brands and audiences.”

Vivek Krishna, Entertainment Director, 3BL said “Shorter yet engaging content is exactly what the audience desires. 3x3 Basketball is a highly engaging form of the beautiful game which will going to charm India, as it has 144 other countries”

Mr. Mahim Singh, Mall Head, The Great India Place, said, “Basketball has always been the love of the youth since their school & college days. The unavailability of proper guidance and exposure has restrained many from participating in this sports arena. With, 3x3 Pro Basketball League at The Great India Place, we aim to bring back the love and craze for basketball in the hearts of the sports enthusiast around the nation.”

The first time ever India will be hosting the World Tour, organized and marketed by YKBK Enterprise Private Limited.

About YKBK Enterprise:

YKBK Enterprise Pvt Ltd, has the exclusive rights from International Basketball Federation (FIBA) to create and implement an International 3x3 Professional Basketball League in the Indian Sub-Continent. As a socially conscious 3x3 Professional Basketball League, YKBK Enterprise Private Limited strives to create a platform for aspiring players from all walks of life.

About 3X3BL

3x3 Basketball is a 10-minute high-speed basketball game and it officially became an Olympic sport in June 2017. It will be introduced in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and 2022 Birmingham Common Wealth Games. The inaugural season of 3BL in India, featuring 12 teams with international and Indian sensations. The winners of the tournament(s) will get to represent India at the FIBA World Tour(s).