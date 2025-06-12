4 centers Lakers are likely to target using Non-Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception feat. Steven Adams

LA Lakers president of basketball operations and GM Rob Pelinka did not hesitate to tell the media the team’s offseason plans in early May. Following a first-round exit against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Pelinka opened up about his “primary goals.” According to him, he needs “to add size in our frontcourt at the center position.”

The playoffs exposed the LA Lakers’ glaring need for a big man, an issue Pelinka will try to address in the offseason. He might have to convince some potential targets to take a pay cut due to the team’s salary cap considerations.

ESPN salary cap guru Bobby Marks said Pelinka could try to get a center using the non-taxpayer mid-level exception (NTPMLE). By doing this, the team can sign a player without going over the first apron and triggering the punishing luxury tax.

Marks explained how LeBron James’ offseason impacts Pelinka’s plans.

“James has a $52.6 million player option for next season. … If James opts in or signs a new contract with a comparable starting salary, the Lakers will be $1.3 million over the luxury tax. They are $6.7 million below the first apron and will only have access to their $5.7 million non-tax midlevel exception.”

Steven Adams and other potential big men LA Lakers can acquire in the offseason

#4. Al Horford

If Al Horford decides not to retire, he can take his talents from Boston to Los Angeles. Horford earned $9.5 million with the Celtics last season. To play alongside LeBron James and Luka Doncic, he would have to take the $5.7 million NTPMLE that Pelinka can offer.

Horford showed in the playoffs that he still has plenty left in the tank. The veteran remains a solid defender who can stretch the floor. When Kristaps Porzingis could not play, Celtics coach Joe Mazulla did not hesitate to use the aging but still capable center.

#3. Kevon Looney

Kevon Looney’s days with the Golden State Warriors seemed numbered when 7-foot rookie Quinten Post earned significant minutes. Trayce Jackson-Davis, still on his rookie deal, is also a cheaper option than Looney.

The LA Lakers could convince the three-time champ to patrol the paint for the team. Looney has never been known for his scoring, but he defends and battles for rebounds. The 6-foot-9 center is a proven contributor in the playoffs.

Looney earned $8 million last season. Like everyone on this list, he needs to take a pay cut if Pelinka’s best offer is the $5.7 million NTPMLE.

#2. Clint Capela

Among the potential targets the Lakers could target, Clint Capela will have to leave the most money on the table based on last year’s earnings. Capela pocketed $22.2 million last season with the Atlanta Hawks. After losing his starting job to Onyeka Okongwu, a change of scenery might do him good.

Luka Doncic loves a vertical threat, something Capela provided well during his years playing with James Harden in Houston and Trae Young in Atlanta. The 6-foot-11 center has the size and rebounding skills to help Doncic and James.

#1. Steven Adams

If the Lakers want to add one of NBA history’s most relentless offensive rebounders, they would have to convince Steven Adams to take a pay cut. Adams earned $12.6 million last season with the Houston Rockets before becoming an unrestricted free agent.

The Kiwi isn’t a lob threat like Capela or shoots like Al Horford. Adams, though, is a physical presence in the paint who will give the Lakers toughness. The 6-foot-11 center has built a reputation as a no-nonsense player who will do the dirty work and take advantage of his opportunities.

