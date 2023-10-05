4 of the most expensive things owned by LeBron James

LeBron James is one of the richest athletes on the planet today. As of June 2022, James' net worth stands at an astounding $1 billion. The reason behind this is thanks to his career earnings in the NBA plus the other investments he made outside of basketball. Another major factor why James was able to save a lot of money is due to his frugality. Some of his friends even think he's too frugal.

However, despite being labeled as cheap by some of his closest friends, that doesn't mean LeBron James hasn't made any expensive purchases in his lifetime. With the amount of money he has, he's bound to make a luxurious purchase one way or another.

Here's a look at four of the most expensive items LeBron has in his possession:

Looking at LeBron James' most expensive investments

#1. LeBron's Liverpool investment of $6.5 million

LeBron X Liverpool

LeBron James' remarkable journey to becoming one of the rare professional athletes with a net worth exceeding a billion dollars is not solely attributed to his earnings from Nike or the LA Lakers; it is also due to his exceptional investment acumen.

In 2011, James made a strategic investment of $6.5 million, acquiring a 2% ownership interest in the Premier League soccer giant, Liverpool. While there have been no recent reports about James divesting his stake, as of 2023, Forbes estimates Liverpool's valuation at an impressive $5.288 billion.

#2. $54 million mansion

LeBron's $54 million worth mansion

LeBron James' most expensive purchase as of 2023 is a mansion worth $54 million. The mansion includes amenities such as an infinity pool, an indoor fitness gym, a man cave with a golf simulator and a wine cellar. His pad also contains six bedrooms which makes it a perfect getaway spot for James and his family and friends to relax and have fun in.

#3. LeBron's car collection worth $10 million

LeBron's Porsche 918 Spyder

If we were to look at LeBron James' cars individually, they should be one of the least expensive items currently in his possession. However, if we're going to do the math, James' car collection already adds up to a total estimated value of $10 million. These cars include the Porsche 918 Spyder, Ferrari 599, F430 Spider and 458 Spider to name a few.

#4. Tiffany Blue Patek

LeBron wearing his Tiffany Blues

LeBron James boasts an exceptionally extravagant collection of watches, arguably ranking among the most opulent watch collections globally. To illustrate the scale of his investment in these watches, consider that James' single most valuable watch surpasses the combined worth of some of his other watches.

The Tiffany Blue Patek Philippe Nautilus Ref. 5711 watch, which James proudly sported during Super Bowl 56, is reportedly appraised at a staggering $6.5 million.