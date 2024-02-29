4 NBA Players born on leap day ft. Tyrese Haliburton

NBA players' birthdays are fun social media fodder. The NBA account often shouts out the players born on each day. This year, they will have a special chance to give a shout out to players who is usually skipped. It is a leap year after all.

This year a player will get a special birthday wish on Feb. 29, a day that of course only comes once every four years. Players such as Luka Doncic and Alex Caruso just missed the unique day by being born on Feb. 28.

However, there is a current All-Star who was born on Feb. 29. Let’s take a look at four pro basketball players where were born on Leap Day.

Four NBA players born on February 29 (Leap Day)

Here are the only four players in NBA history, according to Basketball Reference, who were born on Leap Day. The list includes one of the best current players in the league.

No. 4 - John Chaney

We are going way back into time for this. Chaney played one season in the NBA way in 1949-50. He was a 6-foot-3 center/forwardandplayed college ball at LSU. He played 16 professional games in one season with the Tri-Cities Blackhawks and Sheboygan Redskins. Chaney was born in 1920. He averaged 4.4 ppg in his lone season.

No. 3 - Vonteego Cummings

Cummings was born in Georgia in 1976. He played his college basketball at Pittsburgh. He was drafted by the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the 1999 NBA Draft. He was traded to the Golden State Warriors and played two seasons with them from 1999 to 2001. He then played a third season with the Philadelphia 76ers the following year. He averaged 6.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

No. 2 - Chucky Brown

Brown was born in 1968. He played 13 seasons in the league from 1989-2002. He played college at NC State. During his journeyman career he played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, LA Lakers, New Jersey Nets, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, San Antonio Spurs, Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings.

He is one short of the record held by Ish Smith who played for 13 teams. Brown averaged 5.9 ppg in his career.

No. 1 - Tyrese Haliburton

Tyrese Haliburton is the current All-Star who will celebrate his birthday on Feb. 29. He was born in Wisconsin in 2000. Halliburton is averaging 17.9 ppg and 8.7 apg for his career. He is having a career year this season despite missing time with a hamstring injury. He was named to his first ever All-Star game this season.