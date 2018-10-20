4 NBA Players with Most NBA Seasons Played

Vince Carter during his single season with the Sacramento Kings

Longevity and consistency in the gruelling league require monumental levels of discipline coupled with a fair share of luck. Veterans undergo the grinding process methodically for years until it becomes a part of their being and the workout regimen becomes a deeply ingrained habit.

Many of them succumb to injuries and/or performance pressure, thereby resulting in an early exit from the spotlight, giving way for the younger generation. The ones that push through all the hurdles the debilitating nature of the competitive NBA universe poses, they have a hell of a story to look back upon.

Often the unflagging work ethic of such luminaries is overlooked amidst the razzmatazz of the newer ones stepping foot every year in the league. Nevertheless, let's take a look at the players that have played the most seasons in the history of the NBA.

Spoiler Alert: It's a tie for now between all the four icons with 21 seasons each to their names.

#1 Kevin Garnett - 21 Seasons

Kevin Garnett was an All-Star in 15 of those 21 seasons.

KG was a force to be reckoned with, all throughout his time in the NBA, ever since he got drafted 5th overall (the first player to be drafted by an NBA team directly from high school after two decades) by the Timberwolves in 1995.

Much more than a just stat-sheet-padder, Kevin Maurice Garnett was a leader at heart. He led the T-Wolves to their first playoff appearance in just his second season and earned himself a contract extension that promised him $126 million over six years, which was the highest ever in American professional sports at that time.

He ended up playing his first 12 seasons in Minnesota before being traded (for a record seven players) to the historic Celtics franchise where he'd spend another memorable six seasons to come.

He won his one and only championship with the Celtics in 2008 and was also the league's regular season MVP for the 2003-04 season (averaging 24.2 points and 13.2 rebounds per game). Also, he won Defensive Player of the Year award with the Celtics in the 2007-08 season.

KG has left an illustrious legacy behind on the hardwood, which the Celtics and T-wolves' fans will forever be grateful for. He is currently seen as a commentator on an NBA-themed television studio show 'Area 21'.

