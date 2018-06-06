The 4 NBA teams that came back from an 0-2 deficit in the finals

Only four NBA teams have managed to overcome an 0-2 deficit in an NBA Finals series. Can the Cleveland Cavaliers become the fifth?

José Quintero CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 06 Jun 2018, 09:28 IST

NBA Finals Game 2 Warriors vs. Cavaliers

For the fourth consecutive year, the NBA has the same protagonists in the finals: The Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers. And once again, the Dubs lead the way 2-0 and look like they will be crowned for the second straight year.

The world of basketball has seen so many rare scenarios, especially in the NBA, and one of those situations is when teams overcome an 0-2 deficit to win a championship.

In fact, only four times that has happened in the finals, but overall, teams that go up 2-0 in a seven-game series are 282-20 in the NBA postseason history.

But here we have a review of those who were able to make the impossible happen in an NBA Finals series, where the odds are against you if you have to come back from being down 0-2.