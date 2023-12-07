4 PGs with most 30+ point Games in NBA history ft. Steph Curry

The NBA has seen its fair share of elite players at the point guard position, from Magic Johnson to Steph Curry. Point guards' way of playing on the court has vastly evolved from being a pass-first guard to having a scoring mentality. This has transitioned nicely to a league that plays at a faster pace on the court with point guards running the show.

With such point guards impacting the game, some NBA teams have decided to scout young guards who show promise. This is because some elite point guards have changed the culture of teams that drafted them, such as Steph Curry.

With that said, here are four point guards with the most 30+ games in NBA history, according to X user @StatMamba.

4 PGs with the most 30+ point Games in NBA history

4) Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook is on this list with 227 30+ games in his NBA career. The LA Clippers guard has not matched his past numbers, but his nine-time NBA All-Star's resume remains impressive.

Westbrook's athleticism and motor throughout four quarters were unmatched at the height of his career. The combo helped him string together excellent outings for the teams he played in. Besides his athleticism, Westbrook was also a walking triple-double, which made him a challenging defensive assignment on the court.

This season, Westbrook is averaging 11.9 points (43.7% shooting, including 26.4% from 3-point range), 6.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.

3) Damian Lillard

Moving to third on the list, Damian Lillard has 239 30+ games in his career. Known as one of the best scorers in the league today, Lillard has put together numerous 30+ games. His scoring helped stir the Portland Trail Blazers franchise in the right direction.

This season, Lillard is putting up 25.6 points (43.6% shooting, including 35.2% from 3-point range), 6.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.

2) Steph Curry

Next up on the list is Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry, who has over 271 30+ games. Recognized for his elite marksmanship on the court, Curry changed the tides of the Warriors franchise when he transformed into the player he is today. Besides the Warriors, the NBA quickly adapted to his playstyle, with teams and future league prospects adopting his excellent shotmaking.

This season, Curry is averaging 29.2 points (47.5% shooting, including 42.8% from 3-point range), 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

1) Oscar Robertson

Lastly, Oscar Robertson remains the top point guard with the most 30+ games at 387. As one of the most versatile guards during his time, he could do a lot on the court, from scoring to securing rebounds. He also ensured that his teammates got the best shots available.

In his 14 seasons in the NBA, he averaged 25.7 points (48.5% shooting), 9.5 assists and 7.5 rebounds per game.