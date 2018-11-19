4 possible destinations for Draymond Green after his clash with Kevin Durant

Draymond Green has been the heartbeat of the dominant Golden State Team

Draymond Green's reputation in the NBA is somewhat mixed. He is the heartbeat of the dominant Golden State Warriors, leading on both defence and bringing the ball forward. Despite this, his shooting remains poor and Green has a reputation of being a troublemaker.

The 28-year-old has been involved in a number of incidents in recent years, however his recent clash with teammate Kevin Durant may ultimately cost Green his Warriors future.

The defending champions sided with Durant over the confrontation, and Draymond was forced to serve a one-game suspension. The Warriors remain desperate to keep hold of Durant during his upcoming free agency, so if Green was to make way, here are four potential landing destinations for the 3-time NBA Champion.

#4 Washington Wizards

The Wizards are a team that Green has plenty of history with

The Washington Wizards have been a reliable team over the last few years, however, their start to the current season has been rough. They have a record of 5-11, and Green could be the leader that they desperately need to turn things around.

The 28-year-old has had past issues with Washington star Bradley Beal, however, the shooting-guard would likely be traded away in order to free up cap space. A core of John Wall, Draymond Green and Dwight Howard could be a starting point to turn the Wizards into contenders once more, however, Green may be reluctant to join the struggling team.

#3 New Orleans Pelicans

Draymond Green has already been in a Pelicans team huddle

The Pelicans allowed DeMarcus Cousins to join Golden State over the summer and now we may potentially see Green go the other way. The New Orleans Pelicans currently have a number of players that other teams would be interested in, however, if they were to acquire Green, it could take a three-team trade.

The combination of Green, Nikola Mirotic and Anthony Davis has the potential to form one of the best defences of the last decade, and Green's relatively low salary makes a three-team trade possible. Whilst not the most likely trade on the list, it is perhaps the one with the most upside if the Pelicans were able to pull it off.

