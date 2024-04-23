4 reasons why LA Lakers could still win first-round series vs Denver Nuggets after 2-0 deficit | 2024 NBA Playoffs

The LA Lakers find themselves in a 0-2 hole after a heartbreaking Game 2 loss against the Denver Nuggets. They led by as many as 20 points entering the second half, but that advantage was slowly shaved off, leading to a buzzer-beater shot by Jamal Murray.

However, this is a seven-game series, and the Nuggets need two more wins to advance to the second round. As most Lakers fans are deflated after the Game 2 loss, there are some takeaways to keep their heads up, as there's still a window for a Lakers comeback.

Four reasons why the LA Lakers could make a comeback against the Denver Nuggets

1) LeBron James

After 21 years in the league, LeBron James has seen it all. Still providing the team all-around numbers, his leadership is much needed right now in the LA Lakers locker room.

He has overcome this situation twice in his recent stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The first was the historic 3-1 comeback against the 73-9 Golden State Warriors, while the second was with the 2018 Cavs vs the Boston Celtics.

2) Homecourt advantage

A ruckus crowd awaits at the Crypto.com Arena for Game 3.

With the series shifting to the Crypto.com Arena for the next two games, expect the stadium to be packed, and look for the LA Lakers to capitalize on their sixth man. Homecourt advantage is always an edge in any playoff game.

3) Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis had a missed defensive play that cost them the game.

After Game 2, there would be a chip on the shoulder of Anthony Davis after failing to stop the shot of Jamal Murray in the last seconds.

The vibe he gave during the post-game interview is somewhat erie and more angry than ever. Having been outclassed by Nikola Jokic, AD is itching to have his time in this series, and it could come in Game 3.

4) Familiarity with the opponent

Nine straight losses can be draining, but seeing the LA Lakers own a 20-point lead by halftime looks like they already cracked the code of the Denver Nuggets.

Everything was clicking for the Lakers, but the defending champions showed why they are on the top of the food chain. However, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the crew have seen through the Nuggets, and the losing streak could end by Game 3.

