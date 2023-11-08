4 Reasons why Nikola Jokic is a better scorer than Joel Embiid

Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid have been competing for the MVP award in recent times and have proven to be formidable rivals of each other. Naturally, any comparison comes down to how the other does and such has been the case for the past three seasons. For the 2023-24 season too, the big men are expected to be in the running for the top dog honors.

So with NBC Sports Philadelphia calling Joel Embiid the greatest scorer of all time, it is only fair that a comparison be drawn with Nikola Jokic. The Joker is arguably the best offensive dynamo in the league but isn't regarded as a "pure scorer" despite averaging 28.4 points per game.

Embiid has been doing better numbers in the points department through his peak, however, there is a case to be made for Jokic being a better scorer. Here are four reasons why Nikola Jokic is a better scorer than Joel Embiid:

#4. Nikola Jokic is a much more efficient scorer than Joel Embiid

Nikola Jokic has proven to be a multi-level scorer

Jokic might not ever average as much as Embiid does in points per game, but that is also a result of the way the Nuggets play. The Joker is the sun around which the motion-heavy Nuggets offense revolves and he buys in completely to the system. This means, the two-time MVP has to pass up on some opportunities to score for the greater good.

Nikola Jokic has an effective field goal percentage of 67.3% this season and 59% for his career. Joel Embiid, in this department, is averaging 57% this season and 53.4% for his career, which are considerably less than the Joker's.

#3. Nikola Jokic is better across three levels as a scorer

Centers aren't limited to the paint these days, and Jokic and Embiid epitomize this movement away from convention. Among the two, however, the Serbian superstar stands out as a much more efficient scorer across all levels.

Jokic has recorded 34.9/55.4/82.7 splits for his career as opposed to Embiid, who has recorded 33.8/50.1/81.9 in his career. The Serbian phenom is definitely a much better scorer across all levels - the stats don't lie.

#2. Nikola Jokic does not require isolation sets to set himself up for points

Recently, James Harden stated that he was not a system player and that he was the system. Such heliocentric offenses are a part and parcel of the league these days, but Embiid isn't one of those players. Joel Embiid is a pure scorer as opposed to Jokic who actually is the system for the Nuggets.

The list of players to have profited from playing alongside Jokic is endless. Embiid, on the other hand, has only seen the likes of Jimmy Butler, Ben Simmons, and the aforementioned James Harden departing his company for greener pastures.

#1. Nikola Jokic is a much better scorer when the spotlight is on him

This might arguably be the biggest argument Embiid critic reserves to trash the big man. Embiid often shirks on the big occasions and is known for his playoff failures.

Jokic on the other hand, takes over and has built a reputation for himself as one of the finest playoff stars in the league. In 11 series' across his career, Embiid averages 24 points at only 46% efficiency. Meanwhile, Jokic, in 12 series', averages a ridiculous 27.5 points at a 52.8% clip.

Embiid might have more points in the regular season, but Jokic will outscore him come playoffs. This has attained fact status in the league. And that, is the strongest case for Jokic being a better scorer than Embiid by all means.