4 reasons why the Phoenix Suns Big 3 will be a major flop

We are a few weeks away from the 2023-24 NBA season and fans are eager to see the Phoenix Suns. This is due to the formation of Phoenix's new big three which consists of Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, and Kevin Durant. The Suns secured Beal earlier this offseason by trading away their former star point guard Chris Paul.

With Bradley Beal becoming the new star to join the Phoenix Suns, one thing has been on everyone's mind. Will the Suns' new big three flop or dominate in the upcoming season? In this article, we're going to break down a few reasons why the Phoenix big three could potentially flop this year.

The New Era of the Phoenix Suns: Reasons Why it Could Potentially Flop

1) Chemistry Issues

Like many other newly formed teams before them, the Phoenix Suns will likely run into chemistry problems early in the season. With a new lineup and rotations to deal with, it'll take some time before the big three would figure out how to properly gel with each other. How long will it take? That'll completely depend on the big three.

2) Egos Might Get in the Way

While having many stars on your team looks good on paper, it's not necessarily the best scenario either. Given how Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, and Kevin Durant have grown accustomed to carrying their own team throughout the years, their egos are bound to get in the way.

Durant is notoriously known for being a primadonna on and off the court. Then there's Booker who has a slight attitude problem when playing on the hardwood. As for Beal, he doesn't have a bad history of having any inappropriate tendencies, but that doesn't mean he doesn't have an ego that could potentially clash with the other two stars.

3) Who's in Charge?

Similar to their egos clashing, Phoenix's new big three might end up arguing over who gets to lead the team. Naturally, Kevin Durant seems to fit that bill considering the championship experience he has and his longevity in the NBA.

However, that doesn't mean the other two aren't capable of leading the team. With that in mind, the trio need to agree on who takes command if they wish to get along and win.

4) Super Teams are a Thing of the Past

While the Phoenix Suns look intimidating visually, gone are the days when super teams would take over the league. As of the last few seasons, teams with at least one or two stars on the roster have been dominating the NBA.

Big threes like the LA Lakers' Anthony Davis, LeBron James, and Russell Westbrook or the Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving have all flopped.