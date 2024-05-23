4 superstars eligible for massive contract bonuses after 2023-24 All-NBA selections

Young NBA superstars Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton were named to All-NBA teams for the 2023-24 season. The quartet are set to receive huge contract bonuses as a result.

Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks and Gilgeous-Alexander of the OKC Thunder were part of the All-NBA First Team, joining MVP winner Nikola Jokic (Denver), Jayson Tatum (Boston) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee).

Minnesota Timberwolves' Edwards was part of the Second Team, along with Jalen Brunson (New York), Anthony Davis (LA Lakers), Kevin Durant (Phoenix) and Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers).

Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers, meanwhile, made it to the Third Team, joining Devin Booker (Phoenix), Steph Curry (Golden State), LeBron James (LA Lakers) and Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento).

For earning All-NBA honors, Doncic, Gilgeous-Alexander, Edwards and Haliburton set themselves for a massive financial windfall. Below is a look at their financial future after their 2023-24 All-NBA selections.

NBA supertars set for huge financial bonuses after being named to the All-NBA Team

Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic has earned back-to-back All-NBA First Team honors, five straight overall, making him eligible to sign a supermax contract following next season.

The possible extension contract is pegged at $346 million, making it the largest contract in NBA history as per ESPN's Bobby Marks.

Expand Tweet

The Mavericks are expected to give in to the supermax extension considering how their cornerstone Doncic has done wonders for the franchise since coming on board in 2018.

In the ongoing season, 'The Don' averaged 33.9 points, 9.8 assists, 9.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals while leading his team to the Western Conference finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves, where they hold a 1-0 series lead.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Like Doncic, Shail Gilgeous-Alexander thrust himself for a supermax extension after making it to his second straight All-NBA First Team selection.

He would not be able to sign the extension this offseason but for the 2025 offseason that would see his extension start at 35% of the projected 2027-28 salary cap instead of the 2026-27 season.

He can only sign an extension of four years, as per the data presented by Marks, for $294 million as NBA players are not allowed to be signed for more than six years at a time.

However, his possible extension would make him the first player to receive over $80 million in salary in one season on the final year.

Expand Tweet

This season, SGA finished second in the MVP voting, averaging 30.1 points, 6.2 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 steals while leading the Thunder (57-25) to the best record in the West.

Anthony Edwards

For making it to his first All-NBA Team, Anthony Edwards is set to get a pay hike of $7 million more next season, from $35.3 million to $42.3 million, and for five years a jump from his current contract of $204.5 million to $245.4 million.

Expand Tweet

Edwards joined Kevin Garnett, Sam Cassell, Kevin Love, Jimmy Butler and Karl -Anthony Towns as the only Timberwolves players to earn All-NBA honors. This year, he had averages of 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5,1 assists and 1.3 steals and has helped Minnesota to the West finals.

Tyrese Haliburton

Tyrese Haliburton is in the same boat as Edwards, getting a pay bump from $204 million to roughly $245 million for his first all-league selection after averaging 20.1 points and 10.9 assists per contest. His salary increase is to set to be finalized in the offseason.

On learning of the pay raise, Haliburton was excited and proud, highlighting how it was a direct result of all the hard work he has put in with the Pacers.