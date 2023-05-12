4 things to look out for in Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers, Game 6, May 12, 2023

The Los Angeles Lakers allowed the Golden State Warriors to make it a series by losing Game 5 in San Francisco. Now, both teams return to Los Angeles for a pivotal Game 6.

The defending champions are down 2-3 in this series after clinching Game 5. It's another win-or-go home scenario for the Warriors, while the Lakers are looking to close-out the series at home in the Crypto.com Arena.

Here are the 3 things to look out for in Game 6 of the Golden State Warriors vs. LA Lakers:

#1. Golden State Warriors playing aggressive on the road

The Dubs have won a road playoff game in 28 consecutive playoff series and will need to make it 29 to keep their season alive.

Down 3-2 in the Western Conference Semifinal, the Golden State Warriors are in a familiar win-or-go home territory heading into Game 6 in Los Angeles. Expect them to come out swinging and play aggressive basketball.

The Warriors will want to use shock and awe tactics here, as this will be a psychological battle as much as a physical one.

#2. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson rising to the ocassion

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have been below-par from the field in the last couple of games. They will look to find form right here when it is needed the most.

Stephen Curry is shooting just 44% from the field (24-54) and 24% from the three-point range (6-25) in the last two games. Meanwhile, Klay Thompson is shooting 26.1% from the field (6-23) and 33.3% from beyond the arc (5-15) in the last two games.

These numbers are highly unusual for players like them. The Golden State Warriors need the duo to fire them to victory and you can be certain they know it too.

#3. Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins coming up big in the clutch

Draymond Green continues to be aggresive and is always there for his team when they're up against the wall.

Green's Game 5 clutch performance was one for the ages. He poured in 20 points on 7-11 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds in a 121-106 Warriors victory.

The Warriors have won six consecutive games when Green scores atleast 20 points and are 43-10 (both regular season and playoffs combined) when he reaches that milestone.

Andrew Wiggins has been effective on both ends of the court. He dropped 25 points, along with five assists and seven rebounds in Game 5. Wiggins relentlessly kept attacking the rim and converted on three 3-point plays.

Despite being guarded by Anthony Davis, who is the leading the league in blocks this playoffs, Wiggins had an efficient scoring night shooting 10-18 from the field and 2-5 from the three-point range.

The Golden State Warriors will need more of this from the duo if they would want to force a game 7 on Friday.

#4. LA Lakers scoring at decisive moments

The Los Angeles Lakers have been clutch these playoffs. They had a chance to knock-out the defending champions on Wednesday, but couldn't. Now, on Friday, the Lakers try to knock them off again, this time on home-court.

Being undefeated at home so far these playoffs (5-0), it's the Lakers who have an advantage heading into Game 6 at the Crypto.com Arena.

They will looks to use their home court advantage and continue their tradition of being difficult to beat. They will look to score in big moments and manage the game, and the Warriors, accordingly.

Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers: Injury Report

Golden State Warriors: Andrew Wiggins (left costal cartilage fracture) and Patrick Baldwin Jr. (left toe soreness) are questionable. Andre Iguodala (left wrist surgery) and Ryan Rollins (right foot surgery) are out.

LA Lakers Mo Bamba (left ankle soreness) is questionable. Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) and LeBron James (right foot soreness) are probable.

