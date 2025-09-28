The NBA will welcome a new crop of players next season, bannered by top pick Cooper Flagg of the Dallas Mavericks. Aside from Flagg, other rookies could make noise for their respective teams during the 2025-2026 regular season.

While Flagg is the popular bet to be the Rookie of the Year, the 2025 rookie class has a deep pool of talents that could challenge him for the award.

Here are five rookies who could make some noise in Rookie of the Year race:

5 2025-26 NBA rookies who could make some noise in Rookie of the Year race vs Cooper Flagg

1) Dylan Harper

San Antonio Spurs' Dylan Harper is the second pick of the 2025 draft, adding to the Spurs' stacked young core led by former Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle.

Harper is expected to be a playmaker for the Spurs and could play valuable minutes for the squad as they look to break through in the Western Conference.

If he delivers in his billing as a versatile guard, who can deliver in both ends of the floor, Harper could be Flagg's top challenger for the Rookie of the Year award, especially if the Spurs manage to have a winning season this year.

2. Kon Knueppel

The Charlotte Hornets picked Kon Knueppel as the fourth pick in the 2025 draft. He is seen to provide the Hornets a scoring punch outside of LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.

Knueppel led the Hornets to the NBA Summer League title last July, earning him the MVP nod.

After his standout performance, Knueppel could be one of the Hornets' go-to offensive players next season, which increases his chances of winning the top rookie award.

3. Tre Johnson

Tre Johnson is seen as one of the best scorers in the draft. He was selected sixth in the draft by the Washington Wizards, whose franchise finished dead last in the Eastern Conference last year.

With the Wizards, Johnson could see a hefty offensive load, allowing him to grow and commit mistakes in his rookie year.

Johnson could benefit from playing in a rebuilding squad and put up impressive scoring numbers to potentially challenge Flagg in the Rookie of the Year race.

4. Nikola Topic

OKC Thunder's Nikola Topic will be playing his rookie season this year after missing the entire 2024-2025 season due to a torn ACL. Topic, a Serbian guard, was picked 12th in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Topic could be an X factor for the defending champions Thunder as shown during the Summer League.

Seen to be a bench piece, Topic could be the Thunder's best-kept secret for next season, and possibly be the team's bet for the Rookie of the Year race.

5. Khaman Maluach

Originally drafted by the Houston Rockets, this year's 10th pick Khaman Maluach will be given a chance to shine with the Phoenix Suns, a team struggling to find an identity.

With Devin Booker expected to be the team's point guard, Maluach could see good looks as a rolling big and rim runner with the Suns.

Maluach could also be key in fortifying the Suns' interior defense, alongside Mark Williams.

