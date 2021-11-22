"5'3" on the court but a Giant to the game" - Stephen Curry sends out a heartwarming tweet honoring Muggsy Bogues as NBA releases documentary felicitating the former Charlotte Hornets guard

Stephen Curry has been the rave of the NBA so far in the 2021-22 season, following incredible performances to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 14-2 run early in this campaign. But the sharpshooter has taken time out to acknowledge one of the greats who influenced his game at a very young age.

The NBA released a documentary celebrating Muggsy Bogues, and Stephen Curry could not help but share his comments. He praised the 5'3" guard and spoke about how he was an inspiration.

"5'3" on the court but a Giant to the game. So dope growing up in Charlotte watching him do it in person. No way he should have made it, but don't tell him that! All love Muggs!"

In the video released by the NBA, Muggsy spent time in the Charlotte Hornets locker room with Seth and Stephen Curry. At this point, it is worth noting that Muggsy was a teammate of Dell Curry.

Stephen Curry



Muggsy spoke on the journey of the Curry brothers, stating that he never knew he held superstars when he picked them up now and again back in the day.

Muggsy spoke on the journey of the Curry brothers, stating that he never knew he held superstars when he picked them up now and again back in the day.

"It just brings joy to my heart."

Stephen Curry also made an appearance in the documentary, speaking on the time he spent with Muggsy in the locker room and how he considered him family.

A brief history of Muggsy Bogues

Former Toronto Raptors Mugsy Bogues, Charles Oakley, Jerome Williams and Dell Curry are honored during Game One of the 2019 NBA Finals

Muggsy was selected with the 12th overall pick in the 1987 NBA draft by the Washington Bullets and is, to date, the shortest player in NBA history. After a year with the Bullets, he joined the Hornets, where he played most of his career as a professional.

The 5'3" guard became one of the faces of the Hornets franchise in the ten seasons he spent there. With Muggsy, the Hornets moved from a mediocre franchise to contenders. They made the playoffs on three different occasions but did not get past the conference semi-finals.

Muggsy's best season was arguable during the 1993-94 campaign, where he averaged a double-double in points and assists. Unfortunately, a nagging knee injury caused his production to dip from 1995. He played for the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors before retiring in Dallas.

The veteran guard eventually stepped away from basketball in 2001 after he was traded to the Dallas Mavericks. He never played a game for them, as he was waived shortly after due to his decision to go take care of his ailing mother.

How has Stephen Curry performed so far in his career?

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry has come a long way since he was in the Hornets locker room with Muggsy as a child. His early start to the 2021-22 season has made him arguably the greatest three-point shooter in NBA history.

Stephen Curry officially holds the record for the most three-pointers made in the regular season and playoffs. He has also set a new record this season, as never before has a player made 85 three-pointers 15 games into a season.

NBA @NBA



Watch



Stephen Curry's 85 threes are the most ever through a player's first 15 games of a season!Watch @StephenCurry30 (NBA-best 29.5 PPG) and the @warriors (NBA-best 14-2 record) seek 4 straight wins at 8:30pm/et vs. Toronto on League Pass. Stephen Curry's 85 threes are the most ever through a player's first 15 games of a season!Watch @StephenCurry30 (NBA-best 29.5 PPG) and the @warriors (NBA-best 14-2 record) seek 4 straight wins at 8:30pm/et vs. Toronto on League Pass.https://t.co/byx0qNpFQQ

The Warriors are making a statement in the West, and are largely considered the favorites to reach the NBA Finals, especially with Klay Thompson's impending return. In his absence, Stephen Curry has knocked down three-pointers after three-pointers to will the Warriors to 13 victories so far. The veteran guard is averaging 29.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 6.5 assists while shooting 46.3% from the field.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar