5 active NBA frontcourt players with most assists per game

It's not common for frontcourt players to be effective playmakers in the NBA. The trend seems to be changing, though, as the game has improved offensively.

Most frontcourt players now have size, strength and speed, which gives them a significant advantage in offense. A skill like playmaking enables them to dominate opposing teams even more.

LeBron James has been a master of playmaking for a while. Several other frontcourt players have also developed their playmaking skills over the years. On that note, here's a look at the five active NBA frontcourt players with the most assists per game.

#5 Blake Griffin - 4.3

Blake Griffin came into the NBA as a dominant scorer and rebounder. He was a decent playmaker back then, too, never averaging below three assists per game in his career. He has always had a feel for the game and good court vision, and is one of the best active forwards.

He had a career-best season in terms of assists per game in the 2017-18 campaign, when he averaged 5.8 assists. Interestingly, it was during the same season when he got traded to the Detroit Pistons from the LA Clippers.

Griffin's assists numbers have seen a dip in the last two seasons, though. But he did not play regularly during this period, as he was often injured. He did show glimpses of his playmaking abilities, and could still flourish as a playmaker.

The Brooklyn Nets have plenty of shot creators, So Griffin may not post the kind of numbers he did during his initial years with the Pistons. But his playmaking skills could come in handy for his team next season.

#4 Giannis Antetokounmpo - 4.5

Giannis Antetokounmpo looks to pass the ball during a 2021 NBA Finals game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo arguably has the best resume for a player who is only 26 years old. He has won the Most Improved Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, two MVP and one NBA Finals MVP award in his career so far.

Over the last few seasons, the 'Greek Freak' has made huge strides as a playmaker. He has averaged more than five assists per game in four of the last five seasons.

He is calmer on the ball than he was early on in his career. He is turning into a mature player with age. One can only imagine how good he could be over the next few seasons as he gains more experience.

