5 active NBA players with most clutch field goals made ft. Russell Westbrook

When it comes to the NBA’s most clutch players, perimeter stars who tend to hit buzzer-beating game-winning jumpers typically come to mind first. However, clutch time extends far beyond the final seconds of close games.

The NBA defines clutch time as “the final five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime when the score is within five points.” Based on this criterion, each team’s core players play a considerable number of clutch minutes per season. So, most of the league’s oldest stars have racked up their fair share of clutch baskets.

However, a few still stand out above the rest. On that note, here are the five active players with the most career clutch field goals made, per StatMamba:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Active NBA players with most career clutch field goals made

#5. DeMar DeRozan

Chicago Bulls star wing DeMar DeRozan (right)

Coming in at No. 5 is Chicago Bulls star wing DeMar DeRozan with 530 clutch field goals on 42.6% shooting.

DeRozan received heavy criticism early in his career for choking in big moments. Nonetheless, after 15 seasons, the mid-range assassin has made the fifth-most clutch baskets of any active player.

#4. Chris Paul

Golden State Warriors veteran point guard Chris Paul (left)

Placing fourth is Golden State Warriors veteran point guard Chris Paul with 555 clutch field goals on 44.6% shooting.

Paul has been viewed primarily as a playmaker over his 19-year career. However, the 12-time All-Star has still come through in the clutch on numerous occasions.

#3. Kevin Durant

Phoenix Suns superstar forward Kevin Durant (right)

Ranking No. 3 is Phoenix Suns superstar forward Kevin Durant with 593 clutch field goals on 41.0% shooting.

Viewed as a more traditionally clutch star, Durant has regularly ripped opposing teams’ hearts out with his tough shot-making ability over his 16-year career.

#2. Russell Westbrook

LA Clippers veteran point guard Russell Westbrook

Perhaps the most surprising name on the list, LA Clippers veteran point guard Russell Westbrook is second with 647 clutch field goals on 38.9% shooting.

Westbrook’s clutch efficiency may leave a lot to be desired, however, he had an extremely high usage rate in his prime. So, after 16 seasons, the former MVP has made more clutch shots than all but one active player.

#1. LeBron James

LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James

At No. 1 is LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James. He leads the rest of the pack by a sizeable margin with 1,006 clutch field goals on 45.3% shooting.

Expand Tweet

James has played a league-leading 21 seasons while maintaining elite play throughout. So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone to see the NBA’s all-time leading scorer ranking first among active players in clutch baskets.

Also Read: Did Adam Silver play in NBA? Looking at career timeline of 5th NBA Commissioner