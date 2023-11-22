5 active NBA players with most games played

When it comes to being an athlete in the NBA or any sport, you either play long enough to meet the next generation or retire early due to injuries. It's the same case in basketball as fans have witnessed many players play for over 20 years or less than 10 years. One perfect example of longevity is Kevin Durant, who played his 1,000th game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Nov. 21.

With that in mind, here's a look at five active NBA players who played the most games:

Rudy Gay and four other active NBA players with the most games played

#1) LeBron James (1,435 games and counting)

As of this publishing, LeBron James is currently the oldest player in the NBA today. Soon turning 39 years old on Dec. 30, James is still one of the best players in the league. While he should be way past his prime at this point, some can argue he never left his prime. LeBron is still a force to be reckoned with and can easily bully his way inside the paint even up against younger players.

#2) Chris Paul (1,229 games and counting)

Similar to his best friend LeBron James, Chris Paul is also still one of the best players in the NBA, specifically at the point guard position. Paul earned the moniker "Point God" because of his ability to efficiently facilitate plays. Despite taking on a bench role for the Golden State Warriors nowadays, he's still providing the team with much-needed ball rotations, effectively setting up his teammates.

#3) Thaddeus Young (1,142 games and counting)

While fans don't get to see much of Thaddeus Young these days, he's still an active member of the Toronto Raptors. So far, Young has only played in three games in the 2023-24 season. The NBA veteran is out due to an illness he acquired.

#4) Jeff Green (1,119 games and counting)

Jeff Green never became a superstar in the league but was talented enough to be seen as one of the most solid role players. Green played for 11 different teams in his career and while he never had a permanent home, he was still fortunate enough to win his only championship ring with the Denver Nuggets in the 2022-23 season. It's also worth noting that Green came close to winning a title during his time with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers back in the 2017-18 season.

#5) Russell Westbrook (1,106 games and counting)

Considering how explosive he still is to this day, it's difficult to believe that Russell Westbrook is now one of the veterans in the NBA. Westbrook, even at 35 years of age, is still capable of detonating on his opponents above the rim. While his career may have gone south after his stint with the OKC Thunder, there's no question that Russ is still a valuable player to any team.