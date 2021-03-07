5 active NBA players with the most social media following

NBA players are known to be very influential and active on social media, which has presents them a great personal space to express their opinions regarding less talked-about issues that need to be addressed.

Five active NBA players with the most social media following

Many NBA stars have a global fan following and are also the face of the sport. Social media has also proved to be a great way for fans to learn more about their favorite NBA stars. On that note, let's take a look at the five-most followed players in the NBA.

#5 Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving (#11) of the Brooklyn Nets

Total social media following - 21.8 million.

Instagram 14.3 million | Facebook - 3.3 million | Twitter - 4.2 million.

The Brooklyn Nets guard has always been an active personality on social media and is also known to be a very knowledgeable athlete.

Kyrie Irving often posts motivational quotes and talks about the most relevant issues. He sometimes offers views and opinions that can be considered controversial, though.

However, Kyrie Irving has the fifth-most social media following, boasting a whopping 21.8 million fans following him across three social media platforms.

#4 Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook (#4) of the Washington Wizards

Total social media followers - 28.9 million.

Instagram 16 million | Facebook - 6.3 million | Twitter - 6.6 million.

Russell Westbrook is known to be one of the most hard-working and passionate players in the NBA.

His energy and impact playing is something that makes him an entertaining player to watch. He is known to be a fierce competitor on the basketball court, but his social media personality seems like the complete opposite of his on-court persona.

Westbrook has a total fan following of 28.9 million across the three social media platforms and is fourth on the list of the NBA's most-followed players on social media.

#3 Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant (#7) of the Brooklyn Nets

Total social media followers - 40.5 million.

Instagram 11.8 million | Facebook - 9.9 million | Twitter - 18.8 million.

Kevin Durant, more often than not, always ends a night with the most points after a game.

On this list as well, he is high up at third. Durant is the most active on Twitter among all three platforms, where he often speaks about the latest songs, movies or about the odd annoying fan who has a controversial take on him or his career.

Overall, Kevin Durant's social media accounts are well balanced and quite interesting, something his 40.5 million followers across the three social media platforms would duly agree.

#2 Steph Curry

Stephen Curry (#30) of the Golden State Warriors

Total social media followers - 57.9 million.

Instagram 32.9 million | Facebook - 10 million | Twitter - 15 million.

Stephen Curry is known to be one of the most likeable and low-key fun personalities in the NBA.

His Instagram handle is filled with adorable pictures of his family, teammates, and the occasional flashback videos of his childhood days. He tries to keep his social media profile away from controversies and prefers to use it in a positive light only.

Kevin Durant is second on the list of the NBA's most-followed stars on social media, with a total follower count of 57.9 million across the three social media platforms.

#1 LeBron James

LeBron James (#23) of the LA Lakers

Total social media followers - 154.8.

Instagram 80.6 million | Facebook 25 million | Twitter - 49.2 million.

LeBron James is considered to be the number one player in the history of the NBA by many and is also the number one on this list.

King James is a very informative individual who is vocal about political issues that need to be spoken about and uses the platform and his voice well on social media. He doesn't shy away from appreciating his colleagues and is one of the most active athletes on social media.

Nah bro they more like Steph and KD!! They don’t miss! EVER!!! https://t.co/1kpWP9WmC4 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 5, 2021

LeBron James has a total fan following of 154.8 million across the three social media platforms, which is almost 100 million more than that of Stephen Curry, who is second on the list of the NBA's most-followed stars on social media.