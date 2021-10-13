5 active NBA players with the most triple-doubles ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season

The triple-double has become a big part of the NBA the last few seasons. Players who can do everything on the court at a high level are always welcomed on an NBA roster.

With triple-doubles becoming more and more common, many current players have a lot of games with triple-doubles. Here's a list of five current players with the most triple-doubles.

#1 Russell Westbrook, 184 triple-doubles

Russell Westbrook NBA all time leader in triple-doubles joining the Lakers

Over the last five seasons, Russell Westbrook has recorded four seasons where he has averaged a triple-double for the entire season. Westbrook is the first NBA player to record a triple-double in a whole season since Oscar Robinson's 1961-62 season.

Westbrook has almost made getting the triple-double so easy that people have stopped valuing it ever since he won the 2016-17 MVP because he can do it with such ease. On top of that, all the other players on this list getting a triple-double more consistently have made the triple-double feel less significant.

In the last five seasons since winning the MVP and starting his triple-double run, he has averaged 25.5 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 10.2 assists.

Westbrook has the most triple-doubles in NBA history, which means he has the most by any current player. This season on the Los Angeles Lakers with LeBron James, he might not have as many triple-doubles as we have come accustomed to.

#2 LeBron James, 99 triple-doubles

Los Angeles All-Star LeBron James taking a jumper

LeBron James is arguably the best player in NBA history, along with in the league. James is one of the most complete NBA players averaging 27 points, 7.4 assists, and 7.4 rebounds for his career.

Even though James has never averaged a triple-double like Westbrook, he has averaged more than seven assists and seven rebounds in 11 of his 18 years in the NBA.

James has always been a good rebounder due to his size, and over time has become a fantastic playmaker. In James' 17th season, he led the league in average assets per game, showing his longevity.

A big part of James’ fifth all time amount of triple-doubles, 99 of them, is because of his longevity. He has been so good for so long that it makes sense he is one triple-double from 100.

