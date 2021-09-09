5 Active NBA point guards with the highest field goal shooting percentage

Being a point guard in the NBA isn't an easy task at all. The fact that there are several duties a point guard has to carry out makes it a complicated position to play in.

Nevertheless, there are plenty of NBA stars who have found success as point guards. Their ability to run their team's offense, create scoring opportunities and score big points themselves is truly remarkable to watch.

The current crop of point guards in the NBA is also very bright. It is one of the most difficult things to make a top five or top ten list because of how good these players are.

The majority of these players are tasked with scoring points in bulk for their team. Considering their small frame, shooting with great efficiency isn't as trouble-free for them. They have to come up with creative ways to create impact as scorers.

Quite a lot of the current generation of point guards have succeeded in becoming efficient shooters, nonetheless. On that note, let's take a look at five active point guards who have recorded the highest field goal percentage in the NBA.

The list only includes players who have played at least 500 games and attempted a minimum of ten shots per contest.

#5 Jrue Holiday - NBA career FG%: 45.7

Jrue Holiday #21 of the Milwaukee Bucks in action during an NBA game.

Jrue Holiday won his first NBA title with the Milwaukee Bucks last season. He emerged as the team's third-star and was vital in helping them achieve the feat. Holiday is mainly known for his elite defense. He has the ability to score big points and be an efficient playmaker as well.

Holiday isn't the kind of player that scores over 25 points consistently. However, it doesn't mean it's something he cannot do at all. He has shown glimpses of his offensive prowess several times in his NBA career to date.

Jrue Holiday has averaged 16 points and 6.4 assists per game throughout his 772-game career in the NBA. He has done so, shooting 45.7% from the field on 13.9 attempts per contest.

His field goal shooting percentage is the fifth-best among active point guards in the league, who have played at least 500 games and attempted a minimum of ten shots per game.

Last NBA season, the former New Orleans Pelicans guard shot a career-high 50.3% from the floor on roughly 14 attempts per game.

#4 Goran Dragic - NBA career FG%: 46.2

Goran Dragic goes for a layup during an NBA game.

Goran Dragic has been one of the best foreign point guards in the NBA. He has played in 867 games so far, playing for teams like the Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets and the Miami Heat.

The Slovenian is a highly efficient player running the point for all the teams he has played for in the NBA. He can shoot from all three levels and also create opportunities for his teammates consistently.

The 35-year old has averaged 13.9 points and 4.8 assists per contest in his NBA career. Dragic has been a remarkable shooter, making 46.2% of his shots from the floor on 11 attempts per contest, which sees him rank fourth on this list.

