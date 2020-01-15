5 Active players with the most NBA All-Star selections

The banana boat bond will live on.

Despite the amount of hype that is wrapped around the All-Star break and the drama leading up to it, an All-Star berth takes into account only the first half of the regular season. To put things into perspective, we are currently touching the half-way mark of the 2019-20 regular season in terms of games played, and already have on our hands the results of multiple All-Star voting returns (fan votes account for only 50 percent of the result to determine the 10 starters).

That said, the number of All-Star selections that a player that stacks up in his career is still a fairly qualitative metric of how well he performed on a week-to-week basis. In this piece, we look at five players who are currently leading the league in All-Star selections - and possibly en route to bagging more before they hang up their boots.

#5 Russell Westbrook - 8

This might be Brodie's sixth straight year as an All-Star

Winning MVP hardware and averaging a triple-double for three consecutive seasons comes as a byproduct of multiple All-Star selections. And Russell Westbrook has been the go-to man for his team for quite some time now.

Before joining the Houston Rockets this past off-season, Westbrook had already bagged eight All-Star berths in his career - the last five coming in a row - while playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder. His explosive athleticism coupled with precision have drawn plenty of accolades from the experts of the game throughout the past decade.

Currently playing his 12th season in the league, Westbrook boasts career averages of 23 points, 7 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game.

Moreover, the recently released second fan returns of NBA All-Star Voting revealed that he got a total 581,500 votes, making him a lock for the 69th All-Star game to be held in Chicago this February.

