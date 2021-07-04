5 active players with the most points in the NBA Finals 

The 2021 NBA Finals are all set to tip-off, with Game 1 scheduled to take place on 6th July. The Milwaukee Bucks will be representing the Eastern Conference, while the Phoenix Suns will take to the court on behalf of the Western Conference.

Chris Paul, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Devin Booker are some of the household names that are going to experience playing in the NBA Finals for the first time in their careers. It will be interesting to see how they fare on the biggest stage after putting in tremendous performances to reach this stage.

THE NBA FINALS ARE SET 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tKTPLFrhvH — NBA TV (@NBATV) July 4, 2021

All of these players are known to make and break records at will, and they will have a solid chance to achieve more of that when they take to the court this Tuesday.

The likes of Booker and Giannis could achieve scoring records in the NBA Finals should they make it to the finale frequently enough in their careers in the future.

It will take a monumental effort, though, considering some of the players have already amassed staggering scoring numbers over the years on the biggest stage. On that note, we will list the five active players who have tallied the most points in the NBA Finals.

Listing the 5 active players leading the charts for most points in the NBA Finals

#5 Kawhi Leonard (362 Points - 18 NBA Finals games)

2019 NBA Finals - Game Six

Two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard is 5th on the list among active players with the most points in the NBA Finals. He has featured in three NBA Finals so far and played 18 games in total on the biggest stage. Two of his three Finals appearances were with the San Antonio Spurs, while the third one was with the Toronto Raptors.

His first NBA Finals with the San Antonio Spurs ended with him being on the losing side as his team went down to the Miami Heat in seven games. Kawhi averaged 14.5 points per game, tallying 102 points. His second trip to the NBA Finals in 2014 was a successful one as the Spurs managed to avenge their 2013 loss to the Heat.

Kawhi averaged 17.8 points, tallying 89 points across five games and bagged his first NBA Finals MVP award. His third NBA Finals was his most efficient one in on the offensive side as Kawhi averaged 28.9 points across six games, tallying 171 points in total. He won his second Finals MVP that year.

▪️732 PTS (3rd most ever)

▪️14 30+ PT games (6th Player to reach that mark)

▪️Game 7 #TissotBuzzerBeater in the Conference Semis

▪️Named Finals MVP for 2nd time



The BEST PLAYS from 2x NBA Champion Kawhi Leonard's (30.5 PPG, 9.1 RPG) historic run in the 2019 #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/v4G2kXivrL — NBA (@NBA) June 16, 2019

#4 Kevin Durant (455 points - 15 NBA Finals games)

Kevin Durant

2014 NBA MVP Kevin Durant has the best average at 30.3 points per game in the NBA Finals on this list. He has featured in 15 games, making three trips to the NBA Finals in his career so far.

His first time was with the OKC Thunder in the 2011-12 NBA season, where he amassed 153 points, scoring 30.3 points per game across five matches. He ended up on the losing side to the LeBron James-led Miami Heat.

Kevin Durant's other two trips to the NBA Finals came with the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018. He won the Finals MVP award both times. He tallied 176 points (35.2 points per game) in 2017 and 115 in 2018 (28.2 per game).

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by S Chowdhury