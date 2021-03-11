5 All-time greatest NBA players over 35

The NBA is one of the most physically-tolling sporting leagues in the world. The level of play and the physical intensity required to perform consistently in the NBA means that most players retire by the time they reach the ripe end of their 30s.

However, quite a few players have defied the laws of biology and continued to perform at a high level in the NBA well past their 35th birthday.

Some notable examples being the likes of LeBron James and Chris Paul, who recently got his 11th NBA All-Star selection. Quite a few NBA stars have made a huge impact on their respective teams past the age of 35.

In this article, we look at the five greatest NBA players over the age of 35.

5 Greatest NBA players over the age of 35

While LeBron James is already 36, the GOAT contender has continued to produce MVP-level performances and does not look like stopping anytime soon. Similarly, quite a few players in the league's history have defied odds and continued to be the best players on their respective teams.

These players might have lost the physical edge of their prime years, but more than made up for it by switching positions or adjusting their playing styles. Without further ado, we look at the greatest NBA players who were able to perform at a high level past the age of 35.

#5 Wilt Chamberlain

Widely recognized as the greatest scorer who has ever graced the NBA, Wilt Chamberlain holds multiple scoring records to his name, with most of them considered unbreakable.

Chamberlain played in the NBA in the pre-3-point era and once averaged over 50 points per game for an entire season.

While the penultimate years of his career were not so mind-boggling with respect to numbers, Chamberlain was still leading in the Rebounds category for the two seasons he played past the age of 35.

This was in addition to averaging around 20 points per game and having an overall shooting efficiency of above 65%. Chamberlain went on to play until the 1972-73 season, when he had turned almost 37.

#4 Kevin Garnett

Kevin Garnett played as a Power Forward for much of his career, a position that he played in during the Boston Celtics’ championship winning season in 2008. However, Doc Rivers decided to convert him into a Center in his first NBA season as a 35-year old, and he responded better than expected.

Kevin Garnett regularly produced double-doubles well past his 35th birthday, with some of his most memorable dominant performances coming at his new position. Garnett might have lost his efficiency and was not a prolific scorer in his later years, but his overall impact on games put him 4th, on this list.

#3 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Another player renowned for his scoring proficiency, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar spent 20 seasons in the NBA, winning a whopping 6 championships. The fact that 4 of those rings came after his 35th birthday is simply incredible.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had a total of 3 NBA seasons in which he averaged over 20 points per game after his 35th birthday.

In the 1984-85 NBA season, Kareem was 4th on the list of the MVP voting at the age of 37. Averaging almost a double-double in every game, Kareem went on to lead his side to the NBA title the following season, and was voted the Finals MVP at the age of 38.

#2 LeBron James

LeBron James is only 36, but finds himself on the overall 2nd spot in this list. Often considered the greatest NBA player of all time, LeBron led the LA Lakers to the NBA title at the age of 35 last season. He was one of the favorites for the MVP award, although it eventually went to Giannis Antetokounmpo.

LeBron James during the 2021 NBA All-Star Game

James is again in the middle of everything the LA Lakers have done this season, with Anthony Davis’ prolonged absence meaning that he has had to start almost every game that the Lakers have played so far.

Last season, LeBron produced 10.2 assists per game, his best ever tally, and is averaging more than 25 points per game this time as well. His individual performances alone are enough to push him up to 2nd, on this list.

#1 Karl Malone

Karl Malone is second on the all-time scoring list after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. This is down to his longevity and the incredible level of performance that he produced in the NBA well past his 35th birthday. Karl Malone, a 14-time All-Star and 2-time MVP, never won the championship.

Karl Malone won the NBA MVP award at the age of 35.

However, he did produce four incredible seasons in which he averaged more than 20 points per game, and unlike most others on the list, did not miss too many games through injuries. Malone won his second MVP title at the age of 35, in the 1999 NBA season.

He went on to play in the NBA until he was 40, and finished his career playing for the LA Lakers.