5 astonishing stats to emerge from round 2 of the 2021 NBA playoffs 

The 2021 NBA playoffs round two concluded on Sunday night with the Atlanta Hawks toppling the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 of their series. This set up an NBA Conference Finals meeting for the Atlanta Hawks with the Milwaukee Bucks.

All eight teams that featured in round two gave it everything they had to get through to the next round. As always, multiple records were broken in the process, as teams and players produced staggering numbers to tilt games in their favor.

Not all records were something certain teams and players would have been proud of, though, as it led to them to fail miserably in the pursuit of their aims and objectives. On that note, let's find out 5 stats that were highly influential in the eventual scheme of things during round two of the 2021 NBA playoffs.

#5 Monumental comeback wins

The 2021 NBA playoffs have been highly unpredictable so far. Almost every other game that took place was decided down the stretch, with teams refusing to back down from fighting their way to winning a contest.

The Atlanta Hawks were one such side that kept on fighting until the last minute of the game. They eventually got through to the next round, overcoming the Philadelphia 76ers, who were the favorite to reach the NBA Conference Finals.

The Hawks were trailing by 18 points in Game 4 at one stage and were staring at their third consecutive defeat of the series, which could have seen them go 3-1 down. However, Trae Young came alive to save the match for his team, scoring 17 of his 25 points in the second half alone to snatch the win from the Sixers.

It proved to be the turning point of the series.

The Hawks bettered this achievement in Game 5. This time they were down 26 points at one stage and were still able to win the tie 109-106. The Sixers had a 97.5% chance of winning the contest with 4 minutes left on the game clock. It was Trae Young once again who rose to the occasion, amassing 39 points.

The two wins gave the Atlanta Hawks immense confidence as they went 3-2 up. Despite losing Game 6, they were able to stand their ground in the series decider to eventually advance to their first NBA Conference Finals in six years.

The LA Clippers were the other team to achieve a solid comeback win that saw them clinch the series against the Utah Jazz in the closeout Game 6 contest. The Clippers were down 25 points but showed tremendous grit to defeat Utah 131-119 and make their first NBA Conference Finals appearance.

Led by Terance Mann's 39-point performance, the Clippers battled back from 25 down to win Game 6 vs. Utah and advance to the NBA Conference Finals.

#4 Atlanta Hawks go through despite Trae Young shooting 21.7% from the field; worst record in NBA playoffs history in a Game 7 contest

Trae Young

Trae Young made just five field goals on 23 attempts in Game 7 of the series against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night. Despite that, he ended up scoring 21 points, with nine points coming through free throws.

Trae Young shot 21.7% in Game 7, T-4th worst shooting percentage in NBA history in a Game 7 (min. 20 FGA).



Young ties Jrue Holiday who did it Saturday night in the Bucks Game 7 win over the Nets. pic.twitter.com/sl1vfQzVfL — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 21, 2021

In a game of that stature, a team's best player shooting that bad would likely lead them to lose the tie. However, that did not happen to be the case for the Atlanta Hawks, who ended up winning the tie and advancing to the next round of the 2021 NBA playoffs.

