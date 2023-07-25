5 basketball players who suffered cardiac arrest while playing on the court feat. Bronny James, Hank Gathers

Bronny James, son of LeBron James, suffered a cardiac arrest Monday during a basketball practice at the University of Southern California. He is now in stable condition and removed from the ICU after being rushed to the hospital.

Luckily, it seems James is okay. There is no information on if James will be available to return to play for USC.

He is not the first to suffer a cardiac arrest on a basketball court. Some have been less fortunate and suffered tragic casualties as a result. Here are five basketball players who have suffered a cardiac arrest on the court, including James.

Bronny James

James suffered a cardiac arrest during a practice at USC. He was preparing for his freshman season. The 18-year-old was unconscious and rushed to the hospital.

He received medical treatment and is now in a stable condition. There is no update on if it was a lingering condition or a one-time incident.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania USC All-American Bronny James collapsed on the court Monday and had a cardiac arrest. He was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition and no longer in the ICU. Statement: pic.twitter.com/5z9F2qAWP0

Hank Gathers

Gathers famously passed away on the basketball court. The 23-year-old was playing for Loyola Marymount University. He died during a game against the Portland Pilots.

He was taking medication for an abnormal heartbeat. It was suspected that Gathers stopped taking his medication on game days. He collapsed during the game and tried to brush off medical help.

He then stopped breathing and was rushed to a hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Zeke Upshaw

Upshaw played college basketball at Illinois State and Hofstra. He then played professionally overseas before returning to play in the G League.

Upshaw was playing for the Grand Rapids Drive. He collapsed during the final minute of a G League game. He was revived by CPR 47 minutes after his collapse.

Upshaw died two days later in the hospital. He was 26 years old.

Reggie Lewis

The former Boston Celtic suffered a cardiac arrest on the court during an offseason practice. He was given mouth-to-mouth on the scene to no avail. He died at 27 years old.

His death was later attributed to a heart defect called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. It is the leading cause of death among youth athletes.

Cartier Woods

Earlier this year, a high school player, Cartier Woods, suffered a cardiac arrest while playing for Detroit Northwestern. He collapsed during a game.

He was given CPR and rushed to a local hospital. He stayed in the hospital for a week before losing the battle. He died at 18 years old.

