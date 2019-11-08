5 Best benches in the NBA right now

A reliable support crew is the most underrated piece of a championship-winning squad.

Building a roster which will be equipped to compete positively for a championship requires two major focal points. One is provided by a skilled bench while the other comes in the form of megastars headlining the starting lineup. We could argue about the importance of one over the other, but the truth lies in the fact that both play an equally vital role in the long run.

More often than not, the star power on the team takes over and makes up for the lack of reserve talent, but such an on-court scheme seldom results in an NBA title down the stretch. As we move across the slide, we will come across lineups possessing elite depth. These are teams that can never be counted out of a matchup until the final buzzer is heard. They house a wide variety of quality scorers who can step up for their coach on any given night and be the difference makers.

Considering the multitude of dark horses scattered across the league, it is only fitting that we take a look at the five best benches for the ongoing 2019-20 season.

#1 Los Angeles Clippers

Doc Rivers will have a blast while playing with his toys this season.

Headlined by a three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year in Lou Williams, the Los Angeles Clippers possess the mighties bench of the league by a wide margin. Doc Rivers and co. managed to drag the Golden State Warriors to six games in the first round of the playoffs last year, exhibiting true grit and heart, riding on a bench that was first in scoring and fifth in net rating across the NBA.

Now that they have added Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to their troops, the squad is bound to provide 48 minutes of uber-competitive display for any team that faces them. In what is turning out be a second unit involving Lou Williams, Montrezl Harrell, JaMychal Green and Maurice Harkless, the level of talent on the floor for the Clippers throughout the game is something that the other teams would have a hard time levelling with.

