5 best colorways of Luka 2 shoes so far: Ranking Mavericks star's latest kicks

Alongside the young NBA representatives of the Jordan brand Jayson Tatum and Zion Williamson, Luka Doncic is on his second signature sneaker line with the Jordan Luka 2 shoes.

The second shoe line from Doncic and the Jordan brand features five colorways with each of its own unique designs. Here's a look and a ranking of the five best colorways of the shoe line.

5) Jordan Luka 2 "Q54"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Coming in at number 5 is the "Q54" colorway, which was one of the early releases from the shoe line. The design combines the colors black-university and white while also utilizing red-amarillo with the color green.

According to a Sneaker Bar Detroit article by Mario Briguglio, this shoe has the style code FQ1153-100.

It is priced at $130.

4) Jordan Luka 2 "Luk.AI"

Luk.AI Colorway

At number four is the "Luk.AI" colorway, which was also one of the early releases from this sneaker line, along with the "Q54" colorway. Its color design combines black and glow-grand with purple-aurora green.

According to the same article, this shoe colorway has the style code DX8733-001.

It is priced at $130.

3) Jordan Luka 2 shoes "Nebula"

Nebula Colorway

Moving into the third spot is the "Nebula" colorway. Its design showcases a unique design with the colors polar, bright crimson-psychic, and blue-diffused.

From the same article, this shoe colorway has the style code DX8733-005.

It was released on July 27 and priced at $130.

2) Jordan Luka 2 shoes "Lake Bled"

Sneaker News @SneakerNews



Each season the Luka 2 will assume a new color blocking that boasts at least 20% recycled content.



The first pays homage to Slovenia’s Lake Bled in the Julian Alps.



Release Date 🗓️: September 14th Jordan Luka 2 "Lake Bled" 🏞️Each season the Luka 2 will assume a new color blocking that boasts at least 20% recycled content.The first pays homage to Slovenia’s Lake Bled in the Julian Alps.Release Date 🗓️: September 14th pic.twitter.com/G5jQIifLu6

Ranked second on the list is the "Lake Bled" colorway. The shoe boasts a colorway of blue, teal-red with white and black.

The same article mentioned that this shoe colorway has a style code DX9013-400.

It will be released on September 14 at the price of $130.

1) Jordan Luka 2 shoes "Matador"

Luka Donkicks @LukaDonkicks



The Jordan Luka 2 “Matador” is inspired by LD’s time in Madrid, and is available NOW via @DICKS



Adult :… pic.twitter.com/6QPsRubIqQ From a professional debut at age 16 to a EuroLeague title and MVP at age 19, it’s safe to say Luka Dončić’s time playing for Real Madrid was…magicThe Jordan Luka 2 “Matador” is inspired by LD’s time in Madrid, and is available NOW via @DICKSAdult:… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Lastly at number one is the Jordan Luka 2 "Matador." The colorway of the shoe utilizes a tropical twist with metallic gold-washed and teal.

The shoe has a style code DX8733-300, as per Sneaker Bar Detroit.

It was released on August 3 and priced at $130.

Luka Doncic in attendance at the launch event of the Jordan Luka 2 shoes

The launch of Luka Doncic's second sneaker line with the Jordan brand was held in France on July 10.

The Mavericks superstar posted highlights from the launch event on his Instagram.

The launch event was a special moment for Doncic to celebrate his new shoe line and to connect with his fans.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)