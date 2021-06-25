5 best defensive players in the 2021 NBA Playoffs so far

The 2021 NBA Playoffs are fast getting to the business end. The LA Clippers, led by Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, are currently battling it out of the West with the Phoenix Suns for a berth in the NBA Finals. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks, led by the dynamic Trae Young, are up against the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals. The 2021 NBA Playoffs have already given a fair share of surprises, with defending champion LA Lakers and the majority’s favorites Brooklyn Nets knocked out early due to injury troubles.

Ben Simmons is one of the best defenders and one of the assists leaders in the NBA but he has regressed offensively in the playoffs each year



📸 @MikeyMuls pic.twitter.com/9QPlMH4SQC — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) June 22, 2021

Regardless, some predictable names have put in exemplary performances on both ends of the court, and are still in the hunt. In this article, we look at the five best defensive players in the 2021 NBA Playoffs thus far.

NBA 2021 Playoffs: 5 best defensive players so far

A range of defensive superstars have come to the fore for their teams on the defensive end of the court. This season has been heavily influenced by COVID-related injuries, leading to quite a few teams playing without their best players in the Playoffs as well. This has allowed defenders to dominate, with quite a few playoff games going close to the wire. Without further ado, we look at the five best defenders of the 2021 NBA Playoffs thus far. Apart from individual performance, the overall impact on the teams has also been considered.

Despite playing through an injury for quite a few playoff matches, Joel Embiid makes the list on the basis of his rim protection and size alone. Embiid had arguably his most successful defensive season and was part of the All-NBA second team as well as the All-NBA Defensive second team of the year.

Philadelphia 76ers v Atlanta Hawks - Game Six

He produced 10.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks throughout the regular season and was impressive throughout the playoffs despite playing through a right knee injury. Embiid produced two double-doubles with respect to rebounds and points in seven games against the Atlanta Hawks. He was the defensive anchor for one of the best defensive teams in the NBA this season. The Philadelphia 76ers were unlucky with injuries despite the likes of Embiid, Simmons and Matisse Thybulle putting in consistent elite defensive performances during the Playoffs.

Another Philadelphia 76ers’ player who deserves to be in this list on the basis of ability alone is Ben Simmons. Simmons has been heavily criticized for his lack of shooting, but the 76ers’ starting point-guard is easily the best one-on-one defender on the roster.

Simmons’ defensive skills have never been under scrutiny as he was one of the favorites for the defensive player of the year award for much of the season and generally defends the opposition’s best players. This season, he registered 1.6 steals and 5.6 defensive rebounds per game and as a result was part of the All-Defensive first team as well.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar