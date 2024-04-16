5 best dunks of Blake Griffin's NBA career

Blake Griffin just announced his retirement. Griffin played 13 seasons in the NBA. He played for the LA Clippers, Detroit Pistons, Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics. He has decided to hang it up for good after not playing this season.

Griffin will go down as one the greatest dunkers and most explosive players in NBA history. Throughout his career, Griffin has had plenty of memorable slams. His leaping abilities will be a major part of his lasting legacy in the game.

Let’s take a look at the best of Griffin’s. Here are the top five Blake Griffin dunks in his 13-year career.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top Five Blake Griffin Dunks

No. 5: Griffin jumps over a car in a Slam Dunk contest

It may not have been in a game but it is still one of Griffin’s most memorable dunks. He soared over a Kia in the 2011 Slam Dunk contest.

Baron Davis threw the alley-oop pass from an open sunroof. Griffin then soared over the hood of the car and threw it down with two hands.

No. 4: Blake Griffin bullies Pau Gasol

On April 4, 2012, Griffin bullied Pau Gasol with a dunk. Griffin cut to the basket, took a bounce pass and then threw it down over Lakers big Pau Gasol. He also sent Gasol to the floor with his thunderous slam and physical finish.

No. 3: Blake Griffin spins and throws it down on Gallinari

In 2010, Griffin took a fastbreak down the floor and finished with authority. Griffin showed off his moves with a fancy spin move and then threw down a dunk on Knicks forward Danilo Gallinari.

The Clippers were down seven with five minutes left in the game. It was one of the best displays of Griffin’s unreal athleticism.

No. 2: Blake Griffin skies over Timofey Mozgov

Griffin tortured the Knicks with monster dunks more than once. This one came in the same game as his dunk on Gallinari. In the third quarter, Griffin came off a screen and rolled to the hoop on the baseline.

He jumped from outside the paint completely over Mozgov and threw it in with authority. He also got the hoop and harm with a foul called on Mozgov.

No. 1: Blake Griffin posterizes Kendrick Perkins

Griffin’s most memorable dunk came when he destroyed OKC Thunder big man Kendrick Perkins back on January 30, 2012.

The Clippers were up big in the third quarter and Griffin added salt to the wounds with a disrespectful dunk. Griffin climbed up through the air and threw it down on Perkins’ head.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback