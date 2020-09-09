The LA Lakers are the No. 1 team in the West and are among the favorites to win the NBA Championship. In spite of having a talented roster with a mix of youngsters and rookies, a few NBA experts are of the opinion that the Lakers are missing a piece or two.

With the NBA free agency set to begin on the 18th of October, here's a look at the 5 best free agents for the LA Lakers right now. These 5 players might take their roster to the next level.

As Woj just reported, the NBA Draft will be on October 16 and free agency will open on October 18. That is .......... WILD! — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) June 20, 2020

It is to be noted that the LA Lakers have already given the maximum contract to LeBron James and are paying Anthony Davis $27.09 million this year. Keeping this in mind, it'll be hard for them to create enough cap space to attract marquee free agents in 2020.

5 best free agents for the LA Lakers right now:

#5 Goran Dragic

The veteran point guard Goran Dragic is among the best free agents for LA Lakers right now

The veteran from Slovenia is having an impressive season with the Miami Heat. In the 2020 NBA regular season, Goran Dragic averaged 16.2 points and shot 36.7% from beyond the arc. His shooting, especially during clutch moments, has won Miami a number of games.

Goran Dragic is already 34 years old and is in the twilight of his career. But he will still be a great fit for the LA Lakers as LeBron James and the crew are in 'win-now' mode. Dragic can take some load off of King James' shoulders and handle the point guard duty.

#4 Joe Harris

Joe Harris will improve the LA Lakers with his 3-point shooting abilities

Brooklyn Nets star Joe Harris had the best season of his career in 2020. Averaging 14.5 points per game, he shot an impressive 42.4% from the 3-point line.

The LA Lakers clearly lack perimeter shooting and adding the 2019 3-point contest winner to their roster will definitely help them in this regard. Aged 29 years, Joe can be a great 3-point specialist for the Lakers for years to come.

#3 Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony can join his old friend LeBron James in Los Angeles next season

Carmelo Anthony was contemplating retirement before he was recruited by the Portland Trail Blazers in 2019. Melo surprised everyone with his consistent scoring and shooting abilities. Despite being a 36-year-old, Carmelo proved that he can still be an offensive threat to any team.

Even though Melo has said he'd love to go back to Portland next season, he shares a special friendship with LA Lakers' LeBron James and the hopes of winning a title might just lure him to Southern California.

#2 Fred VanVleet

Fred VanVleet is among the top free agents available in 2020 free agency

After a surprising playoff run last year, Fred VanVleet has continued to impress the Toronto Raptors' fans throughout 2020. The 6 ft point guard was the second-highest scorer for the defending champions with 17.6 points per game.

At just 26, VanVleet might still be far from his best version and will be an asset to any team in the future. His ball-handling and shooting abilities will definitely make LA Lakers' offense scarier than it already is. Fred VanVleet is undoubtedly among the best free agents for the LA Lakers right now.

#1 Anthony Davis

LA Lakers should do everything they can to retain Anthony Davis next season.

Anthony Davis might be the last name you'd expect to see in this list, but we have to keep in mind that 'The Brow' has a player option to become a free agent in 2020. Though it's highly unlikely for Davis to leave LA Lakers after just one year, stranger things have happened before.

There are already a few rumors floating around about AD going to the Chicago Bulls next year. Given Davis' splendid chemistry with LeBron James and the invaluable role he plays in Lakers offense and defense, re-signing Anthony Davis to a long-term contract should be on top of the LA Lakers' priority list.