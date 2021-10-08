5 best free throw shooters of 2020-21 NBA regular season with at least 20 points per game

In the 2020-21 NBA regular season, Chris Paul was the most lethal scorer from the free throw line. He averaged an incredible 93.4% success rate while shooting free throws. Of his 181 FT attempts, Point God successfully scored 169 of them. However, his per-game free throw attempts and free throws made were much less than the top five players with the best conversion rate from the FT line.

Meanwhile, Joel Embiid converted the most number of free throws per game in 2020-21. On an average, the Philadelphia 76ers' star player attempted 10.7 free-throws and made 9.2 of them per game. Although a high scorer, he was not nearly as efficient as the likes of Chris Paul or Danilo Galinari.

Five best NBA free throw shooters with at least 20 points per game in the 2020-21 regular season

Efficiency and free throws made, however, is not the theme of today's ranking. In today's rankings we won't discuss players who converted the most number of free throws or had the absolute highest success rate, instead we will discuss the players who scored at least 20 points per game while maintaining an incredible conversion rate from the free throw line.

#5 Bradley Beal (88.9 FT%)

Since the 2019-20 NBA regular season, Bradley Beal has been on a mission. The mission is to be the leading scorer in the league. And for two consecutive seasons, he has stayed as the second highest scorer, first behind James Harden in 2019-20 and then behind Stephen Curry in 2020-21.

He is the only player in the league who averaged 30+ points per game in the last two seasons. Although he was thwarted in both seasons from being the scoring champ, it is no exaggeration to call him one of the best scorers in the league currently.

Along with his plethora of attacking options, Beal is as lethal as it gets from the free throw line. He averaged an incredible 6.8 out of his 7.7 free throws per game. This translates to an 88.9% conversion rate, thus becoming the fifth best free throw shooter who has scored at least 20 points per game in 2020-21 regular season.

#4 Khris Middleton (89.8 FT%)

Khris Middleton, in his nine years in the NBA, has averaged 20+ points per game in only three seasons. Along with Bryn Forbes, Middleton was the Milwaukee Bucks' best downtown attack force. He averaged 2.2 three-pointers per game and registered a season average of 20.2 points per game.

Middleton was also a credible contender for the 50-40-90 club with 47.6% field goals made, 41.4% three pointers made and 89.8% free throws made. Of his 3.5 FT attempts per game, the 2021 NBA champion converted 3.1 shots per game.

