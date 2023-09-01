5 best Giannis Antetokounmpo's contract options to re-sign with Milwaukee Bucks after waiving off extension until 2024

Giannis Antetokounmpo made waves this week with his comments regarding his future. The Milwaukee Bucks star stated he will only sign an extension if he feels everyone is on the same page.

Following remarks like this, rumors about Giannis Antetokounmpo have begun to swirl. In recent days, the LA Lakers and New York Knicks emerged as teams that are reportedly monitoring his situation.

The two-time MVP is under contract for the next two seasons, giving him plenty of time to change his mind. That said, NBA insider Keith Smith decided to lay out all of his options if he did decide to stay with Milwaukee. Here is a breakdown of his best avenues to pursue.

5 best Giannis Antetokounmpo contract options if he re-signs with Bucks

1) Signing max deal in 2026

If Giannis Antetokounmpo wanted to maximize his earnings, he'd play out his entire current contract then sign as a free agent in 2026. At the moment, he has the choice to hit the market in either 2025 or 2026.

Going this route would keep him with the Milwaukee Bucks long-term, and for big money. A five-year max deal in 2026 for him is projected to be worth $348.7 million. Giannis' salary per season would range from $60 to $79 million.

2) Signing with the Bucks in 2025 (opt in)

The next best option for Giannis Antetokounmpo to secure a big pay day with the Bucks would be re-signing in 2025 after accepting his player option.

In this scenario, the 2021 Finals MVP could sign for four years instead of five. On top of his $51 million option, his extension would be worth $269 million over four years.

3) Signing with the Bucks in 2025 (opt out)

If Giannis wanted to, he could opt out of his player option and then sign with the Bucks as a free agent. Since the option won't be involved, he'd be in a position to sign a new five-year max deal.

Going down this road would have him earning slightly less than if he were to opt into the final year of his deal. Signing as a free agent in 2025 would allow him to sign a five year, $317 million deal.

4) Sign an extension in 2024

One of Giannis' options that would keep his future open is signing an extension in 2024. This is one of the more realistic options as he said he won't be discussing a new deal this year.

If he chose, Giannis could opt into the final year of his current deal and then add three more on to it. This would essentially mean he'd be inking a three-year, $194.8 million deal that would keep him on the Bucks through the 2028-29 season.

5) Signing a max deal elsewhere as a free agent

The final option is Giannis Antetokounmpo ending his tenure with Milwaukee and signing with a new NBA team. It'd be one of the less lucrative options, but would give him a fresh start with a new franchise.

If Giannis decided to decline his option and become an unrestricted free agent in 2025, he'd be eligible to sign a four-year, $235 million deal with a new team.

