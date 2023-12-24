5 best guards available ahead of NBA trade deadline ft. Zach LaVine & more

As the NBA trade deadline gets closer, more and more players are going to find their names in rumors. With the game being more perimeter-based than ever, the guard position is always an area where teams are looking to upgrade.

December 15th marked the unofficial start of trade season in the league. From that date, most players who signed a deal in the offseason are able to be placed in deals. This year, the NBA trade deadline is set for February 8th at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

With the deadline rapidly approaching, here are some of the top players at the guard position who are avialable.

Best guards available ahead of NBA trade deadline:

5) Tyus Jones, Washington Wizards

Kicking off this list is Washington Wizards guard Tyus Jones. With his team having one of the worst records in the Eastern Conference, his name has started to appear in the rumor mill.

Jones, 27, is a highly respected guard in the league. He is currently averaging 12.3 points and 5.4 assists while shooting 42.6% from three. While Jones is a solid point guard who can help any team, there is a catch. His deal ends this season, and many teams are surely going to try and acquire him on a decent contract come free agency.

4) DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls

Next up is another player on an expiring contract, DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls. Even with the team turning things around slightly, the former All-Star still could be moved before the NBA trade deadline.

DeRozan is still playing at an All-Star level, averaging 22.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists. However, due to his age and contract, he only makes sense as a target for contending teams looking for more firepower.

3) Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

Next up is the biggest name available leading up to the NBA trade deadline, Zach LaVine. Since reports emerged that he is open to moving teams, not much of a market has former for the two-time All-Star.

Similar to DeRozan, LaVine makes the most sense for a team looking to get over the hump. The only difference is his contract. Whatever team acquires him will be on the hook for a sizable amount of money. LaVine is under contract for the next three seasons with an annual salary of over $40 million.

2) Immanuel Quickley, New York Knicks

Over the past two years, Immanuel Quickley has emerged as one of the top sixth men in the NBA. With him hitting free agency this summer, the New York Knicks might look to move him before the NBA trade deadline.

So far this season, the 24-year-old is averaging 14.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists on 37.7% shooting from deep. Even with his deal getting ready to end, acquiring him now would benefit any team.

Trading for him now also means getting his bird rights, which could come in handy during the offseason. This would allow any team to match whatever offer sheet he gets on the open market.

As a promising young guard getting ready to enter his prime, Quickley could garner a lot of interest around the league.

1) Dejounte Murray, Atlatna Hawks

With the Atlanta Hawks continuing to struggle, Dejounte Murray could be one of the biggest names moved before the NBA trade deadline. Reports have already started to emerge that he could be dealt.

As a former All-Star, a sizable market could form for Murray in the coming weeks. Along with putting up averages of 20.3 points and 5.4 assists, he also greatly improved as a three-point shooter. Most importantly, his high-level perimeter defense makes him a threat on both ends of the floor.

Looking at his contract, Murray will being a four-yaer, $114 million deal next season. His salarly will be reasonable at around $24-$28 million a year. Between his two-way play and long-term deal, Murray could be an ideal target for a handful of contending-level teams.