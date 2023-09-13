5 best landing spots for Nerlens Noel after Kings waive 6-foot-11 center following JaVale McGee deal

The Sacramento Kings are waiving centers Nerlens Noel and Neemias Queta. The move comes following the Kings signing former Dallas center Javale McGee, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 6-foot-11 Noel was signed in July and did not play a single game for the Kings.

Nerlens Noel previously played for the Brooklyn Nets and the Detroit Pistons. He averaged 2.1 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest last season, appearing in only 14 games for the Pistons and three for the Nets.

The sixth pick in the 2013 draft, Noel is a versatile player capable of playing center and power forward.

Top five landing spots for Nerlens Noel

With teams looking for last-minute additions, Nerlens Noel will be a coveted player in the market. His defensive capability can help any team. Here are the top five landing spots where Noel would make an immediate impact.

#5, Miami Heat

Nerlens Noel against the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat need a big to back up center Bam Adebayo. Miami made it to the 2023 NBA Finals before losing to the Denver Nuggets 4-1. They lacked a dominant center against the Nuggets when Adebayo was not on the floor.

Nerlens Noel would be a great pickup for Miami. With Noel, Erik Spoelstra would have two backup bigs to choose from.

#4, Boston Celtics

Nerlens Noel

The Boston Celtics could use a center to shore up their interior depth. Al Horford, 37, cannot be trusted to carry the big man duties over an 82-game campaign. Robert Williams III has shown glimpses of being great, but he was largely inconsistent (and played only 35 games) last season.

Nerlens Noel would slide right into place, giving valuable backup minutes to Horford and Williams. His defensive prowess would afford Boston's new signing Kristaps Porzingis the opportunity to conserve his energy and focus on the offensive side when the two are on the floor together.

#3, New York Knicks

The return of Nerlens Noel would improve the Knicks' defensive mindset.

Devoid of an intimidating paint protector, opposing teams torched the Knicks by waltzing in the lane last season. Noel would help them fix this hole.

#2, Dallas Mavericks

Nerlens Noel

The Dallas Mavericks' 2022-2023 season did not work out as planned. While a million things went wrong, the most recognizable problem was their defense.

Nerlens Noel is familiar with the Mavericks system, having played for them from 2016 to 2018. He averaged 8.5 points and 6.8 rebounds in the 2016-17 season, playing some of the best basketball of his career. A reunion would be fruitful for both sides.

#1, OKC Thunder

The Thunder have lots of talent and huge stashes of draft capital. They can continue to slowly target more players in the upcoming drafts, wait for a marquee player to become available or can look to make a major push to the playoffs this season.

If they choose the last option, they could use more length in the paint.

A Nerlens Noel comeback would provide the Thunder with paint protection, dissuading attacking players with his height and strength.