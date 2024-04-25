5 best landing spots for Nic Claxton

Originally selected as the 31st pick by the Brooklyn Nets in the 2019 NBA Draft, Nic Claxton has continued to make improvements to his game in the five seasons he's been with the team. The 6-foot-11 center is scheduled to be a free agent in the offseason, which has fans wondering about his future with the Nets.

In his five seasons in the league, he showcased some untapped potential with his rim protection that other NBA teams could use in their roster. With no reports of a signed extension as of now, Bovada released a list of the teams with the best odds of landing the Nets big man.

In the 71 games he played in the 2023-24 season, Nic Claxton averaged 11.8 points (62.9% shooting), 9.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks.

Top five landing spots for Nic Claxton

5) Washington Wizards

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma and guard Jordan Poole

Starting fifth on the list is the Washington Wizards, who have +1000 odds of landing Nic Claxton. After trading Daniel Gafford and Kristaps Porzingis, the Wizards had to rely on the services of Marvin Bagley III at the center spot. Claxton could prove to be a good acquisition, considering that he still has a few areas that can still be improved.

4) San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama

The San Antonio Spurs have the fourth-best odds (+950) to land Claxton in the offseason, as he can be a great fit with the team's young roster, while also being a strong presence in the locker room given his playoff experience. He can be another reliable backup big man for the team, alongside Zach Collins, whenever Victor Wembanyama rests.

3) Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes and coach Darko Rajakovic

Listed third on the list are the Toronto Raptors with +800 odds to acquire Nic Claxton. The Nets center can provide quality bench minutes, which could move Kelly Olynyk to the power forward position, while making sure that their size at the rim remains intact.

2) New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson and guard Jose Alvarado

Second on the list are the New Orleans Pelicans (+325 odds) who could look into upgrading their starting center position and moving Jonas Valanciunas to a bench role in exchange for a younger and taller big man in Claxton. His ability to be a walking double-double machine could add more versatility to the team's frontcourt tandem with Zion Williamson.

1) OKC Thunder

OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Last on the list is the OKC Thunder, who have the best odds (+225) of landing Nic Claxton. Interestingly, size has been an issue for the team this season, despite being the No. 1 seed (57-25 record) in the Western Conference. If the Thunder were to acquire Claxton, this would allow them to play Chet Holmgren as a power forward and present two big man to protect the rim.

