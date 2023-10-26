5 best moments from Kristaps Porzingis' record-setting Celtics debut win vs Knicks

Kristaps Porzingis was expected to give the Boston Celtics a new look that the team hopes will translate to a championship. After acquiring him from the Washington Wizards in a three-team deal, Celtics fans couldn’t wait to see how he’d mesh with the team. A few preseason games showed glimpses of what he can do for Boston on both ends of the floor. The NBA couldn’t wait to see how he’d perform in his debut on Thursday against the New York Knicks.

In 38 minutes, the Latvian finished with 30 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. The former All-Star was impressive in his first game wearing the Celtic green. Boston fans who wondered how he’d play finally got what they had been waiting for.

Kristaps Porzingis did not disappoint. His 30-point output was the most by a player making his Boston Celtics debut. The big man’s five three-pointers and four blocks were also the most in NBA history making his first appearance for a team.

Here are some of Kristaps Porzingis’ best plays in his debut for the Boston Celtics

#5. Dunking to score his first points for the Celtics

Kristaps Porzingis started his career with the Boston Celtics with a dunk off a lob from Derrick White. Porzingis found himself open as the New York Knicks defense was focused on the two-man game between White and Jayson Tatum.

Porzingis, who was on the left baseline, scurried behind Mitchell Robinson’s back to go for a dunk. By the time Robinson had realized what had happened, the Latvian had already rattled the rim with a slam.

#4. Layup to end the third quarter

After Jayson Tatum’s three-pointer bounced off the rim with 3.1 seconds left in the third quarter, Porzingis tried to hustle for an offensive rebound. R.J. Barrett couldn’t hold on to the ball as Payton Pritchard battled him for the ball.

Porzingis added more pressure on Barrett who eventually fumbled the ball. The new Celtic scooped up the ball before laying it in just as time expired. The basket gave Boston an 82-73 lead before the fourth quarter.

#3. Kristaps Porzings rejects R.J. Barrett

Few players in the NBA combine elite rim protection and shooting the way Kristaps Porzingis does. His ability to patrol the paint was on full display in the third quarter against R.J. Barrett.

Barrett, after a missed shot from the Celtics, zoomed to their end of the court to try and score a quick basket. Boston’s defense was backpedaling and was caught a little off guard by Barrett’s intention.

Porzingis just had enough time to recover and block Barrett’s layup. It was his game-high fourth block.

#2. 3-pointer with 5:49 in the fourth quarter

The New York Knicks mounted a last-ditch rally to try and beat the Boston Celtics. After trailing for most of the game, they crawled to within 90-88. After the Knicks cut the deficit to just two points, Boston responded by running a two-man action between Kristaps Porzingis and Jaylen Brown.

Porzingis’ pick for Brown forced Isaiah Hartenstein to cut Boston’s All-Star shooting guard from going to his right. Meanwhile, Porzingis scooted to the other side to receive a pass from Brown. The big man’s 3-pointer gave the Celtics a 93-88 cushion.

#1. Kristaps Porzingis nails a crucial late-game triple

Kristaps Porzingis wasn’t done with his sniping. He nailed his fifth and final 3-pointer in the Boston Celtics’ biggest possession against the Knicks.

Like in highlight No. 2, Porzingis received a pass off a screen. This time, it was Jayson Tatum who dished the assist. The triple shattered a 101 tie to give the Celtics a crucial three-point advantage with 1:29 left in the game.

Eventually, Boston held on for a 108-104 win. The Celtics may have not won that game without the former Washington Wizards star.