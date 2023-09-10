5 best MVPs of the FIBA World Cup

Since the FIBA World Cup has started, countless Hall of Fame talents have taken home the MVP award. Toronto Raptors guard Dennis Schroder joined that elite company this year after helping lead Germany to a gold medal.

Some of the other NBA talents that have won FIBA World Cup MVP over the years includes Ricky Rubio, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. Every World Cup, one player manages to stand out from the rest of the competition.

With a new MVP being crowned, here is a list of some of the top players to ever take home the award.

Top 5 FIBA World Cup MVPs:

5) Drazen Petrovic, 1986

Kicking off this list is former NBA sharpshooter Drazen Petrovic. While his team did not end up winning that year, he still managed to secure the MVP award following an array of big scoring barrages.

Petrovic led Yugoslavia to a bronze medal in the 1986 FIBA World Cup after averaging over 25 points per game. His best outing came against the Netherlands in the opening round when he erupted for 47 points.

Petrovic entered the NBA that same year, and was eventually inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002.

4) Shaquille O'Neal, 1994

Next up is one of the most dominant centers in the history of the game, Shaquille O'Neal. He put on a great showing in the 1994 FIBA World Cup after being left off the Dream Team two years before.

The LA Lakers legend led "Dream Team 2" to a gold medal that year. He finished the tournament with averages of 18 points, 8.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists.

3) Kevin Durant, 2010

Another NBA superstar to land FIBA World Cup MVP honors is Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant. He dazzled across nine games en route to leading Team USA to a gold medal.

In that tournament. Durant averaged 22.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He did this while shooting 55.6% from the field, 45.6% from three and an incredible 91.2% from the free-throw line.

2) Pau Gasol, 2006

During the 2000s, Spain was one of Team USA's biggest competitiors in international play. Part of this was because of the Gasol brothers. As Pau Gasol was making his rise in the NBA, the recent Hall of Fame inductee won World Cup MVP in 2006.

Gasol played a crucial role in Spain taking home a gold medal in this World Cup. He finished the tournament with averages of 21.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

1) Dirk Nowitzki, 2002

Finishing off this list is Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki. In 2002, he put on one of the best World Cup runs for his him country of Germany.

Germany might not have won gold that year, but Dirk did everything he could to get them in a position to win a medal. Averaging 24 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists, he got his team to the bronze medal game where they took down New Zealand.