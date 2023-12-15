5 best NBA players eligible for trade as trade season unofficially opens (Dec 15)

NBA players who signed free agent contracts this offseason can now be traded. As of December 15th, players who signed with teams as free agents in the offseason can be moved around the league. A total of 81 players signed as free agents this past offseason. However, not every player available as a free agent is on the trade block.

For example, NBA players like Dillon Brooks, who signed with the Rockets on a long-term deal this offseason, are unlikely to be dealt. On the other hand, several NBA players who have struggled to find their rhythm through the early portion of the season are expected to be traded.

With all that in mind and the December 15th deadline now in the past, let's take a look at the five best NBA players eligible for trade.

Five best NBA players eligible for trade as of December 15th

#5: Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks)

Khris Middleton has been with the Milwaukee Bucks since the 2013-14 season. Since then, he has become one of the crucial pieces to the team's success, helping it win an NBA title.

While his numbers have dropped this season to a ten-year low of 12.5 points per game, he has maintained his rebounding and assist numbers. After signing a three-year $93 million deal this offseason, it's unlikely that Middleton will get traded before the deadline.

#4: Bruce Brown (Indiana Pacers)

A key piece to the Denver Nuggets' success last year, Bruce Brown was arguably one of the most sought-after NBA players following the team's championship win. This offseason, he signed a two-year $45 million deal that saw him land with the Indiana Pacers.

Now averaging a career-high 12.3 points and 1.3 steals per game, Brown has been a focal point of the Indiana Pacers, averaging 31.9 minutes per game. After his success last season and his immediate impact on the Pacers, it seems unlikely that the team would trade him before the deadline.

#3: D'Angelo Russell (LA Lakers)

This offseason, there was much speculation about whether the LA Lakers would re-sign D'Angelo Russell. As Rob Pelinka indicated, the LA front office wanted to keep the team's young core together. Thus, they signed Russell to a 2-year $36 million deal.

While his three-point percentage has notably dropped off a bit this season, he has averaged 16.0 points and 6.4 assists per game. With his value still high, there's a chance he could land in a potential Lakers-Bulls trade for Zach LaVine.

#2: Fred VanVleet (Houston Rockets)

Fred VanVleet was one of the biggest signings of all NBA players this offseason. After spending his entire career with the Toronto Raptors, VanVleet's move to Houston was commendable.

Currently averaging a career-high 8.6 assists per game, VanVleet is also averaging 16.4 ppg. Given the massive three-year $128 million deal he signed this offseason, it's unlikely VanVleet will get traded.

#1: Kyrie Irving (Dallas Mavericks)

When Kyrie Irving was traded to the Dallas Mavericks, there was no guarantee that he would be with the team long-term. Fortunately for the Mavericks, the two sides were able to come to a deal this offseason that saw Irving sign a three-year $120 million contract.

With the team currently sitting with one of the best records in the West, it seems unlikely they trade Irving. After a disappointing start to their partnership last season, the duo are now thriving alongside one another.

In addition to those mentioned, several other high-profile players signed deals this offseason who could be traded. Notably, Draymond Green, currently suspended indefinitely by the NBA, and Russell Westbrook, who signed a big deal with the LA Clippers this offseason, are potential names.

With the NBA In-Season Tournament finals behind and the Christmas Day games right around the corner, trade talks will heat up. Leading up to the trade deadline on February 8th, the league's landscape could change drastically depending on how things play out.