5 Best NBA players under 25 for 2019-20 season

Achyut Dubey 05 Nov 2019, 13:32 IST

The league's future is in safe hands.

As we prepare to process the action-packed first couple of weeks of the regular season, some names have already made an indelible mark for themselves. Although the standings will change and there'll be an expected upturn of talent as the year goes on, it seems reasonable to point out the youngsters that have laid the foundation for illustrious careers.

NBA players are known to start young and build a reputation before they hit their mid-twenties. And the norm holds up when considering the amount of basketball they play every single year. It becomes justified to attach an on-court image to every youngster after we've seen them flourish through the course of their career's initial stages.

Moreover, the magnitude of talent that gets pumped into the NBA every year via the draft is hard to keep track of. It becomes that much more tedious for a newcomer to build an identity for himself when the season tips off.

As an ode to those who managed to overcome the aforementioned hurdle, let's take a look at five prominent NBA names aged under 25.

#1 Karl-Anthony Towns

He is already a 2-time All-Star at age 24.

Karl-Anthony Towns tipped off his NBA career with a 'Rookie of the Year' performance in 2016 and has subsequently transformed into the face of the Minnesota Timberwolves franchise ever since.

After posting 24.4 points and 12.4 rebounds per game last year, Towns recorded his fourth straight season of averaging double-doubles. Entering into the 2019-20 season, the T-Wolves are not projected to make any waves again, but KAT's skillset has carved out a respectable position for him for the years to come.

He is averaging a career-high 27.5 points and 11.5 rebounds to begin this season and looks motivated to lead another All-Star year. His 7-foot, 248-pound frame comes handy while dominating the paint and securing rebounds on both ends of the floor. It is interesting to know that Towns played all 82 games in his first three seasons (averaging a double-double), and that tells a lot about his durability in the long run.

