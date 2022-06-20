Listing the 5 best shooters available in free agency during the NBA offseason

The NBA has drastically changed in the past 10 years. The game has a much higher pace and teams take more 3-point shots than ever before.

Steph Curry has revolutionized the game of basketball with his limitless range, which is why so many teams are looking for great shooters. Fortunately, this year's free agent class will have some of the best shooters available.

Check out the list of the five best NBA shooters that could sign with a new team this summer!

Top 5 NBA shooters available in free agency

Patty Mills (Player Option)

Patty Mills has been a fantastic shooter for more than a decade. He is best known for being a knockdown 3-point specialist with the San Antonio Spurs.

Mills appeared in 81 games with the Brooklyn Nets last season, shooting 40.0% from long range. His volume was also high as he took 7.0 3-point shots per game.

The point guard's career 3-point percentage is 38.9%, and he hasn't shown any signs of slowing down, despite being 33. Mills could be a fantastic contributor to any team, but will stay in Brooklyn if he exercises his Player Option.

Malik Monk (Unrestricted Free Agent)

After four years with the Charlotte Hornets, Malik Monk signed a one-year contract with the LA Lakers last year. Now, it's time to test free agency once again.

In the past two seasons, Monk has become one of the NBA's best shooters as he converted 39.4% of long-range shots in this period.

He is quite reliable and can score from just about any spot on the floor. Monk's contract with the Lakers paid him less than $2 million, so he might be looking for a big payday this summer.

Anfernee Simons (Restricted Free Agent)

Anfernee Simons got more minutes after Damian Lillard's injury and CJ McCollum's trade, and he was nothing short of amazing! With increased minutes, the 6-foot-3 guard also increased his production.

Last season, Simons averaged 17.3 points per game while shooting 40.5% from beyond-the-arc. He took 7.8 3-pointers per game and was very consistent in knocking them down.

Anfernee Simons has established himself as one of the best shooters last season. (Image via Getty Images)

Simons has established himself as one of the NBA's best shooters, but the Portland Trail Blazers may decide to keep him. Since he is a restricted free agent, the Trail Blazers are allowed to match any contract that he gets from another team and keep him.

Pat Connaughton (Player Option)

Pat Connaughton is one of the best role players in the entire league. He's also been one of the best shooters in recent years, which helped the Milwaukee Bucks win a title.

The 6-foot-5 guard averaged a career-high 9.9 points per game last season, knocking down 39.5% of his 3-point shots. He also did a commendable job on the defensive end.

If he exercises his Player Option, the guard will stay in Milwaukee and be paid $5.7 million next season. This is a likely scenario, as his role on the team is just perfect.

Kyrie Irving (Player Option) is one of the best NBA shooters in 2022 free agency

Kyrie Irving's controversial personality caused the Brooklyn Nets a lot of problems last year, which is why he appeared in only 29 games.

However, the fact is that he is still one of the NBA's best shooters, as well as one of the best players in the league. In his shortened season with the Nets, the guard averaged 27.4 points per game and converted 41.8% of the 3-point shots.

Kyrie Irving is still a fantastic player. (Image via Getty Images)

Irving is 30, and this could be his chance to get one last big contract before his prime is over. The Nets could offer him a contract extension, but their negotiations haven't gone far, according to rumors.

