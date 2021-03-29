5 best offensive NBA players who can't shoot

The offensive game in today's NBA is heavily reliant on three-point shooting, so players who have the ability to launch long-range shots are much sought-after by contending teams.

However, there are some good NBA scorers or offensive players who do not rely on their shooting to provide offense for their teams. On that note, let's have a look at five such players who are not known for their shooting prowess but are still considered as potent offensive threats.

Five best offensive NBA players who are not known for their shooting prowess:

Offensive systems in today's NBA are commonly structured for shooters, but some teams have good scorers who do not have the most efficient outside shooting skills.

So, without further ado, let us take a look at five such offensive NBA players who can't shoot with great efficiency.

#5 Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam (#43) of the Toronto Raptors

Pascal Siakam is a good offensive player who was tipped to become the Toronto Raptors' new superstar after having a great 2018-19 NBA season, where he helped the team go all the way.

However, Siakam has regressed in the 2020-21 NBA season and has also struggled with his long-range shooting. After averaging 19.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game with 50/36/79 shooting splits in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 NBA seasons, he has struggled with the shooting aspect of his game this campaign.

Siakam remains a good scorer, as he is averaging 20.3 points per game, but he has 45/29/82 shooting splits in the 2020-21 NBA campaign so far. His three-point shooting percentage is the third-worst among all specialist shooters in the 2020-21 NBA season.

#4 Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons (#25) of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Ben Simmons is a solid point guard and an imposing presence in the Philadelphia 76ers' backcourt, thanks to his 6' 10'' frame. He is a good facilitator on offense and can be a great playmaker for his team.

Simmons is averaging 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.9 assists throughout his four-year NBA career. He has been consistent, too, as he is putting up similar numbers in the ongoing 2020-21 NBA campaign.

Although he is an efficient scorer, boasting a 56% shooting percentage in his career, Simmons is not a great shooter. Actually. he is a reluctant shooter who normally does not take mid-range or long-range attempts.

Simmons has shot only 33 three-pointers in his regular-season career (255 games), and ten of them have been low-percentage heaves.

#3 Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook (#4) of the Washington Wizards.

A former MVP, Russell Westbrook, has struggled with his shooting in the last few years. The Washington Wizards point guard remains an intense and powerful presence for his team, but his game has dwindled in certain areas, especially shooting.

Westbrooks' three-point shooting has never been his strongest offensive attribute. But after making 34% of his three-pointers in the 2016-17 NBA campaign, he has made only 28% of his triples in the last four regular seasons.

Moreover, his free-throw shooting has dipped dramatically too. Westbrook made 82% of his free throws in his first nine years in the league and even had a year with a tremendous 85% free-throw percentage (2016-17). However, he has made a career-low 62%free throws in the 2020-21 NBA season.

#2 Jimmy Butler

Miami Heat vs New Orleans Pelicans

Jimmy Butler is a great offensive asset for the Miami Heat. He showed that he could score and facilitate at an elite level in the 2020 NBA postseason, as he guided the Heat to the NBA Finals and had some stunning performances in the deciding series.

Butler is averaging 21.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists in the 2020-21 NBA campaign, and his career averages are a solid 17/5/4. However, Butler, who was a streaky but solid shooter, has not been consistent in that area of his game in the last couple of seasons.

Though he averaged 19.9 points per game last season with a 46% field-goal percentage and made 48% of his field goals, Butler has made only 23% of his three-pointers in the last few seasons (179 attempts).

His three-point shooting remains at an elite level, though, as he has made 84% of his free throws in his NBA career and is at 85% for the season.

#1 Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo (#34) of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the reigning two-time NBA MVP and is also the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. Despite his fabulous performances over the last few seasons and the tremendous improvement he has shown, his ability to shoot the ball remains questionable.

The 6' 11' forward might not need a three-point shot at all (his playmaking ability is something he needs to fix in the NBA Playoffs). But it is beneficial to have a decent shot from outside, yet he has made only 30% of his triples this year (fourth-worst in the 2020-21 NBA).

NBA scoring leaders so far this season are Bradley Beal, Damian Lillard, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo: https://t.co/ZWJ5LbIfhA — InsideHoops.com (@InsideHoops) March 29, 2021

The two-time MVP's free-throw shooting could be key for the Milwaukee Bucks in the postseason. He has made 68% of his free throws this year and has shown improvement over the last couple of months.

Despite not having the best perimeter shooting, Antetokounmpo can be very effective from mid-range and is certainly a strong candidate to take the MVP trophy home for a third consecutive year.

