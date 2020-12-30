5 Best performances from the first week of NBA action

Every year, certain NBA stars shine bright at the beginning of the season and post some jaw-dropping numbers. Kyrie Irving dropped 50 points in his Brooklyn Nets debut in 2019, while Anthony Davis scored 50 in the New Orleans Pelicans' season opener in 2016. More recently, Russell Westbrook posted a triple-double in his Washington Wizards debut this season.

5 NBA Players with the top scoring performances in Week 1

We had plenty of nail-biter games and blowout victories in the first week of NBA action and five NBA stars stood out this week with their individual performances. Surprisingly, only one out of the five players' efforts led to a victory. Let's review the top 5 NBA scoring performances in the first week.

No. 5 - Bradley Beal's 39 vs Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic v Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards and Orlando Magic met twice in the opening week, and the first game saw a 39-point performance by the Wizards' Bradley Beal. Beal consistently scored from the opening tip, dropping 16 points in the first half. The Wizards were trailing the Magic until Beal made a tough layup in the third quarter and tied the game at 77.

Bradley Beal in the Wizards' loss to the Magic:



🔘 39 Pts

🔘 7 Reb

🔘 5 Ast pic.twitter.com/ymavx7jnXl — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 27, 2020

The game was close for a long time and Bradey Beal stayed hot, but unfortunately, his efforts were in vain as the Orlando Magic went on a run in the last two minutes of the game. It was a run the Wizards could not recover from in a 130-120 loss. He also grabbed seven rebounds, dished five assists, and made two steals in the game.

No. 4 Terry Rozier's 42 vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Charlotte Hornets v Cleveland Cavaliers

Terry Rozier had a very quiet night despite dropping an NBA career-high 42 points. The Charlotte Hornets were trailing by an average of 15 points for a majority of the game and Rozier's points weren't able to gather any momentum. Rozier's buckets were not enough for the victory as the Cleveland Cavaliers won their season opener by 7 points.

TERRY ROZIER 🔥



42 PTS (Career-high)

15/23 FG

10 3PT (Career-high)

3 REB

2 AST

2 STL

1 BLK pic.twitter.com/yCrlONSVAD — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 24, 2020

Terry Rozier had a very uninspiring first half as he only scored six points. However, he went on a shooting streak in the second half recording 36 points. He also hit a career-high 10 3-pointers in an effort to win the game.