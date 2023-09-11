The FIBA Basketball World Cup is the biggest basketball tournament in the world. The winning team earns the gold medal and the enviable title of world champion. It pits 32 teams and some of the best basketball players from across the globe.

But due to different circumstances, some of the world's best players have never won the title. Injuries, inferior national teams, basketball politics and a myriad of other reasons have resulted in some of the best players having never won the World Cup.

There has been a perception from the top players, particularly from the United States, that the FIBA World Cup is not worth their time. This is changing as international games continue to grow in popularity and prominence.

Players like Steph Curry, Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant were conspicuously missing in the 2023 World Cup. Many American fans argue their absence is the main reason the U.S. performed so dismally.

In this list, we are going to feature the greatest players in the game, current and former, who have never the FIBA World Cup.

Five best players to never win FIBA World cup

Let us jump right in to the five best players to never win a FIFA World Cup.

#5, Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan is regarded by many as the best player of all time. He led the Chicago Bulls to six NBA titles. He won the MVP award five times and was also the Defensive Player of the Year in 1988.

In addition, he was a crucial member of the U.S. basketball teams that won Olympic gold medals in 1984 in Los Angeles and in 1992 in Barcelona, Spain. The only thing missing from his winning portfolio is a FIBA World Cup gold medal.

#4, Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić is one of the greatest centers of all time. He is an NBA champion, a five-time NBA All-Star and a two-time MVP.

He represents the Serbian national team which won a silver medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics. The Joker has never won the FIBA World Cup despite Serbia being a dominant contestant in the tournament.

Jokic played for Serbia in the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup. The talented team was dubbed as the favorite but was upset in the quarterfinals by Argentina.

His best chance to win the world title was this year. Bogdan Bogdanovic, captain of the Serbian team, tried to convince Jokic to play, but the Nuggets center decided to rest and be ready for the 2023-2024 NBA season.

That was a huge mistake as the Serbian team made it to the finals without Jokic before losing to Germany 83-77. If Jokic had played, there is a high likelihood Serbia would have won.

#3, Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant's name is spoken with the same deference as Michael Jordan's. He is regarded as one of the best basketball players to ever step on the court. Bryant won five NBA titles, had 18 All-Star appearances and was a two-time Olympic gold winner.

Bryant was supposed to represent Team USA at the 2002 and 2006 FIBA World Cup, but he was sidelined by injuries both times. He would have been a welcome addition because the USA did not win a medal both times.

#2, Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a star for the Milwaukee Bucks. Popularly known as the Greek Freak, Giannis is an NBA champion, two-time NBA MVP and seven-time All-Star.

He played for Greece in 2014 for the first time in the FIBA World Cup. Greece finished ninth with a 5–1 record.

He also represented Greece at the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup, where they finished 11th. He did not play in the 2023 tournament after having a meeting with his medical team.

#1, LeBron James

LeBron James

LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers star has never won a FIBA World Cup. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in the game and often draws comparisons to Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

LeBron James is the all-time leading scorer in the NBA. He has won four NBA titles and four MVP awards.

James played for Team USA at the 2004 Olympics in Athens, Greece. Team USA finished the competition with a bronze medal.

Next, he suited up for the 2006 FIBA World Championship in Japan. The team won another bronze.

James has not played in another FIBA World Cup since. Despite all his accomplishments, he hasn't won a World Cup.