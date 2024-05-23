5 best replacements for J.B. Bickerstaff

ESPN’s NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Cleveland Cavaliers fired head coach J.B. Bickerstaff on Thursday. Bickerstaff led the Cavs to the playoffs in the past two seasons. Cleveland lost to the top-seed Boston Celtics in the conference semifinals this season.

The Cavs are trying to find a candidate who will advance their team further in the playoffs, per Wojnarowski.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, Bickerstaff managed the team well as they struggled with injuries this season. Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed most of the series against the Celtics and a large chunk of the regular season. Starting centers Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen also missed time this season, as did Darius Garland with a fractured jaw earlier this year.

The two playoff appearances under Bickerstaff were the first for the franchise since LeBron James moved to LA in 2018. Bickerstaff had a 170-159 regular season record as Cleveland’s coach.

So who could replace Bickerstaff? Let’s look at some potential candidates who may provide an upgrade from Bickerstaf on the Cavs sideline next season.

Five Potential Replacements for J.B. Bickerstaff

Chris Quinn

Miami Heat assistant Chris Quinn

Chris Quinn, an assistant under Erik Spoelstra with the Miami Heat, is a rising name in coaching searches. He has worked his way up from the player development department to main assistant coach under one of the best in the league. He has been on the Heat bench for 10 years. He also stepped in as an interim when Spoelstra was unavailable and could be ready for his team.

JJ Redick

JJ Redick could move into coaching.

JJ Redick is a trendy name in the coaching carousel this summer. Many feel he could land the LA Lakers job due to his name status and relationship with LeBron James. Perhaps the Cavs may try to hire Redick as part of their potential pitch to have James end his career with a return home to Cleveland. Redick has proven his basketball insight and sharp mind with his media analysis.

Frank Vogel

Former Phoenix Suns coach Frank Vogel

Frank Vogel was fired again after a short stint with a star-laden team. Vogel is an NBA champion head coach with a proven track record. He could relish the opportunity with a team lacking dominant, temperamental veteran stars. Vogel could unlock the Cavs' offense and push them over the edge given his experience and defensive knowledge.

Terry Stotts

Former Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts

Stotts is available after quitting an assistant job with the Milwaukee Bucks. Stotts had a solid run helming the Portland Trail Blazers. He unlocked an efficient offense and built a system around two guards Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. A similar system may prove effective with the Cavs two star guards of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland. He has a 517-486 carer regular season record.

James Borrego

Former Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego

Borrego is one of the prominent names in the NBA coaching search. He is known as a great student of the game and a solid X’s & O’s tactician. Borrego is an assistant with the New Orleans Pelicans. He could get another head job and may be a good fit with Cleveland. He had a 138-163 record in four years as the head coach of the Charlotte Hornets.