5 best resumes of NBA players at 26 years of age

The NBA is set to release their list of the 75 greatest players of all time this season. It's the league's 75th anniversary, and the list will commemorate all the great players the NBA has seen over the years.

Some of these great players have accomplished a lot during their Hall-of-Fame careers. MVPs, championships and any major accolade one can imagine, some of them achieved that when they were just 26.

On that note, here's a look at the five best resumes of NBA players when they were 26 years old.

#5 LeBron James

LeBron James spent the first seven years of his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

LeBron James was already in his eighth NBA season when he was 26. He spent the first seven years of his NBA career with the Cleveland Cavaliers. In 2010, he took his talent to South Beach, where he played for the Miami Heat.

The resume of LeBron James at 26 is one of the most impressive in history. He was already a two-time NBA MVP and a Rookie of the Year. He was named to seven All-NBA teams and three NBA All-Defensive teams.

LeBron James was also a seven-time All-Star and a two-time All-Star MVP at that age. However, he missed a championship in his resume, which is why he is ranked low on this list.

Nevertheless, James won his first NBA championship at 27, doing so with the Miami Heat. He went on to win three more rings (2013, 2016 and 2020), but surprisingly, only two more NBA MVP awards (2012 and 2013).

#4 Tim Duncan

Tim Duncan played 19 seasons and won five titles with the San Antonio Spurs.

Tim Duncan entered the NBA as a 21-year-old from the US Virgin Islands. He was the first overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA draft, and he immediately established himself as one of the best players in the league at that time.

In Duncan's first six seasons, he was already a one-time NBA MVP and a Rookie of the Year. Duncan, at age 26, had one ring and one NBA Finals MVP trophy. He was also a four-time NBA All-Star, five-time All-NBA and five-time All-Defensive player at that age.

The Big Fundamental would win four more championships, two Finals MVP awards and one MVP award, among others. Duncan retired at the end of the 2016 season, and was enshrined in the Hall of Fame last year.

