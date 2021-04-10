5 best role players in the NBA in the 2020-21 season

In the NBA, a team's success depends highly on how many star players they have in their ranks, but the importance of role players is just as crucial.

A few notable mentions from the past are Steve Kerr (Bulls/Spurs - 1996 to 2003), Derek Fisher (Lakers - 2000 to 2010) and Lamar Odom (Lakers - 2009 and 2010). They all played key roles alongside the mega-stars of their teams and landed multiple championships.

This NBA season there have been players amongst title-contending teams who have been quite influential in their teams' success as well.

On that note, we take a look at five such players from this term who have been and will continue to be highly impactful for their respective teams and propel their hopes of going all the way this campaign.

NBA Season 2020-21: Top 5 role players so far

#1 Tobias Harris - Philadelphia 76ers

Tobias Harris #12 of the Philadelphia 76ers in action

NBA Season 2020-21 stats: PPG - 20.5, AST - 3.6, RPG - 7.3, FG% - 52.2%.

Tobias Harris has produced All-Star level numbers so far and has complemented the likes of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid well on both ends of the floor. His ability to deliver consistently makes him one of the most high-end role players this season.

Advertisement

Harris has played and started in all the 46 games he has featured in for the Philadelphia 76ers. He is only behind Danny Green to tally the most appearances as a starter on the roster. Harris has also managed to score in double-digits in 45 games so far, which is a remarkable feat.

Tobias Harris' shooting splits:



52.4 FG%

40.9 3P%

90.2 FT%



Only 8 players have finished a season with 50/40/90 splits in NBA history: Larry Bird, Steve Nash, Mark Price, Reggie Miller, Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Malcolm Brogdon.



PHI/MEM, 7pm/et, NBA LP pic.twitter.com/Un7hrbjj4U — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) April 4, 2021

His ability to score at a high rate on a nightly basis helps a player like Simmons to focus more on the defensive end, which has proved to be a vital factor and the 76ers' look like one of the most well-balanced sides in the Eastern Conference.

His performances have helped the 76ers become one of the strongest title contenders in the NBA this season. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him mentioned alongside the likes of Steve Kerr and co if the 76ers end up winning the championship this year.

#2 Jrue Holiday - Milwaukee Bucks

Jrue Holiday #21 of the Milwaukee Bucks in action

Advertisement

NBA Season 2020-21 stats: PPG - 17.3, AST - 5.4, RPG - 4.5, FG% - 51.2%.

The Milwaukee Bucks made one of their best acquisitions this off-season in the form of Jrue Holiday. They had to strike a deal that involved four teams, but as it stands, it was all worth the effort.

Holiday was brought in to provide the likes of Giannis and Middleton valuable support and make sure they do not get exhausted when the post-season begins. He took up the role of the team's starting point guard and has done exactly that, helping the two mega-stars massively by taking up the role of a playmaker and offering a solid defensive hand as well.

Jrue Holiday even managed to bag a max contract extension from the Bucks in the process, further proving how invaluable he has been to their NBA season so far. He has now extended his stay with them for another four years and will be earning up to $160M including bonuses during that stretch.

Jrue Holiday and Bucks have agreed on a four-year max extension worth up to $160M, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/lyTxAWos2f — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 4, 2021

#3 Dennis Schroder - LA Lakers

Dennis Schroder

NBA Season 2020-21 stats: PPG - 15.2, AST - 5.2, RPG - 3.5, FG% - 42.6%.

Advertisement

The LA Lakers had a solid post-season in the Orlando bubble leading them to their 17th NBA championship, thanks to the efforts of their two superstars; LeBron James and Anthony Davis. For them to win a second consecutive championship, though, they had to make changes to their squad.

With LeBron not getting any younger and with the departures of Rajon Rondo and Avery Bradley, the LA Lakers needed a solid point-guard who could run the play for them. They turned their attention to Dennis Schroder, and acquired him to play the role of a floor general.

Not only has he done that, but he has managed to lead the Lakers to crucial wins in the absence of LeBron and AD, especially in the last few games. He is a solid defender and can make plays for his team with great efficiency as well. He is averaging a team-high 1.2 steals and is second behind LeBron in assists average at 5.4 per game.

#4 Michael Porter Jr. - Denver Nuggets

Kevin Porter Jr. (R) in action

NBA Season 2020-21 stats: PPG - 17, AST - 1, RPG - 7.6, FG% - 54.1%.

Advertisement

Michael Porter Jr. is experiencing one of the best sophomore years in NBA history. He has quickly turned himself into their most valuable role player this NBA season, helping the Denver Nuggets through a rough patch when they were dealing with multiple injuries.

The rise of Porter has now made fans and critics believe that Denver Nuggets are also one of the strongest sides in the NBA at the moment. Their recent performances especially post the All-Star break, have put them above the LA Lakers in the West Standings in fourth place.

Porter has been highly influential in each of those games, averaging close to 20 points per game during that stretch. If he can carry that form into the playoffs, the Denver Nuggets will fancy their chances of going very far.

"The Denver Nuggets are real. Michael Porter Jr. is special. ... If he can stay healthy, the Denver Nuggets will win a championship within the next 2-3 years."



—@stephenasmith pic.twitter.com/IUxUH2x7uG — First Take (@FirstTake) April 2, 2021

#5 Joe Harris - Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets' #12 Joe Harris shares a moment with #7 Kevin Durant and #13 James Harden

NBA Season 2020-21 stats: PPG - 14.2, AST - 1.8, RPG - 3.7, FG% - 51.2%.

Advertisement

The Brooklyn Nets have managed to assemble a super team this NBA season, comprising mega-stars like Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. Ideally in a scenario like this, other players in the team would have found it tough to flourish individually, but that hasn't been the case with Joe Harris.

Harris has been one of the regular starters for the Nets this NBA season and is shooting a career-best from the field (51.2%) and the three-point line (48.4%). He has given the Nets an added advantage as an offensive unit due to this, which could be crucial for them during the post-season.

Joe Harris tonight:



28 PTS

10-17 FG

7-12 3P



At 48.9%, he currently has the highest single-season 3P% by any player in NBA history with 6+ attempts per game. pic.twitter.com/ClvgMjy0Ix — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 1, 2021

Teams will definitely come up with strategies to keep the likes of Durant, Harden and Irving in check, which is when a player like Harris could make the most difference. If Harris does carry his shooting form into the playoffs, he would certainly be ranked amongst the best role players the NBA has ever seen.