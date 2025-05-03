5 best trade destinations for Jonathan Kuminga if Warriors pull the plug on Congolese forward

It seems like Jonathan Kuminga's time with the Golden State Warriors is nearing its end. In the 2023-24 season, Kuminga was eligible for a contract extension, but the Warriors never offered him a deal. The forward then signed both his team options for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, while Golden State's front office still didn't bother to offer him a new contract.

Ad

With the Warriors still in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, at the time of this writing, this could be the last postseason wherein Kuminga is suiting up for the Bay Area. NBA insider Brett Siegel reported on X, formerly Twitter, that Kuminga is likely entering free agency this offseason.

"Jonathan Kuminga's future with the Warriors is likely coming to an end," Siegel reported.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Having that in mind, one might be wondering what's next for Jonathan Kuminga. Here are the five best destinations for Kuminga if the Golden State Warriors decide not to offer him a new contract.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Note: This listicle reflects the opinions of the writer solely.

Chicago Bulls and four other destinations for Jonathan Kuminga next season

#1 San Antonio Spurs

NBA: Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs - Source: Imagn

Jonathan Kuminga is a young talent who loves to go hard and compete at the highest level. Given the experiences he gained during his time with the Golden State Warriors, his wisdom and age will fit in perfectly with the young core of the San Antonio Spurs.

Ad

While the Spurs undeniably have lots of talent on their roster, they still have a long way to go in terms of becoming legitimate contenders, especially since they're still a young group. However, adding a one-time champion, who's also young, to their roster might be the kind of teammate they need to reach their title aspirations.

#2 Dallas Mavericks

NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn

According to Dallas Mavericks General Manager Nico Harrison, he plans on building a championship roster. If what he's saying is true, despite letting go of Luka Doncic, then acquiring someone like Jonathan Kuminga could be a good pickup for the team.

Ad

As mentioned earlier, Kuminga already has championship experience at the young age of 22 years old. Reuniting with Klay Thompson could prove to be an advantage for the Mavericks, especially if they get to share with Dallas what they've learned from playing with the Golden State Warriors.

#3 Brooklyn Nets

NBA: Golden State Warriors at Brooklyn Nets - Source: Imagn

Reports suggest that the Brooklyn Nets are interested in acquiring Jonathan Kuminga. For a while now, the Nets haven't had any success trying to contend for a title. The closest they've ever been to becoming legitimate contenders was when Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving played for their team.

Ad

However, now with no legitimate star around, Brooklyn has struggled a great deal. This could be the perfect opportunity for Kuminga to make a name for himself. With the Nets reportedly wanting the forward to come to Brooklyn, he's likely to play a lot of minutes.

Kuminga could use that opportunity to show the basketball world what he's truly capable of.

#4 Miami Heat

NBA: Miami Heat at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn

With Jimmy Butler now playing for the Golden State Warriors, the Miami Heat are now slightly rebuilding their roster. While Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo will remain as the faces of the franchise, they still need one more guy to help them contend.

Ad

Jonathan Kuminga isn't necessarily on par with Butler's value, but he most certainly could bud into a huge star.

Ever since Herro was given extra minutes due to Butler's absence, the star guard earned his first appearance in an NBA All-Star game. Kuminga coming to Miami could be the opportunity the forward needs to legitimize himself as a valuable player.

#5 Chicago Bulls

NBA: Golden State Warriors at Chicago Bulls - Source: Imagn

The Chicago Bulls are in full rebuild mode after letting go of Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. The notable names remaining on the Bulls roster are Josh Giddey, Lonzo Ball and Nikola Vucevic.

Ad

With that in mind, now's the perfect opportunity for Chicago to invest in a young player who has the potential to become a star.

Looking at Jonathan Kuminga's numbers this season, he averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 24.3 minutes of play. If the Bulls award him the extra minutes he needs, it could translate into better numbers across the board.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Itiel Estudillo Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.